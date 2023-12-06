Thxsomch Returns With New Single 'When the Devil Speaks…'

Rising Toronto-based artist ThxSoMch has returned with his brand new single “When The Devil Speaks…”.

“I could feel how high energy this song was going to be from the first voice recording demos on my phone,” shares ThxSoMch. "I previewed it to fans online, and I think they really connected with that energy. I didn't know if I wanted to put it out until I saw that fans were blowing up my Discord asking for me to release it. This song is for them."

Produced by LMG and Dutch Reyz, “When The Devil Speaks…” represents yet another creative leap for ThxSoMch. Bright sonics belie the intensity of his introspective lyrics as he confesses, “When the devil speaks, he says to me, ‘Oh man, I think there's something wrong inside of your head'.” As the pace picks up, he tops off the song with a manic plea, “I don't need no counsel bitch, I need your fing prayers.”

Longtime collaborator Tommy Kiljoy directed the song's video. The clip threads together live footage captured from his first-ever international trek, Sleez World Tour. The visual moves at the speed of the song, intercutting energetic moments from sold out shows in Europe, the UK, and the US.

This evening, ThxSoMch will deliver his very first hometown performance at Toronto's Bovine Sex Club. Fans around the world can tune in to watch an innovative 360-degree livestream of the sold-out show exclusively via ThxSoMch's Discord and YouTube. In 2024, ThxSoMch will launch a full-scale North American headline tour. It kicks off on April 6 at New York City's Mercury Lounge, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on May 2 with a hometown show at Toronto's Axis Club. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, December 8 at 10:00am local time HERE. Check out the full itinerary below.

“When The Devil Speaks…” follows the November release of ThxSoMch's single “LOST!”. Collaborating with multi-platinum, chart-topping producer BNYX [Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Yeat], “LOST!” sees ThxSoMch inject Nu metal influences into his ever-evolving sound. The track arrived to widespread critical praise. He's the rare artist to earn acclaim from both Complex (“A magnetic mix of fury and high-octane energy”) and Revolver (“Evokes the break-stuff squall of Limp Bizkit and Korn”).

“LOST!” marked the first new music from ThxSoMch since the summer release of his singles “Waste My Mind” and “Spiral”. The tracks maintained the momentum of ThxSoMch's critically acclaimed debut EP Sleez, which was released in May via Elektra. The EP arrived to widespread praise from Complex, Lyrical Lemonade, Sheesh, Early Rising, Our Generation Music, and more, and debuted in the Top 15 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart. Upon release, Ones To Watch proclaimed, “ThxSoMch has created a record full of unyielding energy, gut-wrenching lyrics, and powerful hooks that hit listeners hard.” Sleez is available to stream and download now HERE.

Offering a rare glimpse into his creative process, ThxSoMch spoke to Genius as part of the platform's coveted Verified series to discuss Sleez's breakout hit single “SPIT IN MY FACE!”. Watch the interview HERE. The propulsive track has already amassed over 375 million streams, charted on the Billboard Hot 100, and appeared on countless marquee playlists across streaming platforms.

ThxSoMch Tour Dates

December 06, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Bovine Sex Club - SOLD OUT

April 06, 2024 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

April 07, 2024 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East

April 09, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Neck Tie

April 11, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

April 12, 2024 - Nashville, TN - The End

April 14, 2024 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar

April 16, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

April 17, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

April 19, 2024 - Denver, CO - Moes

April 24, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

April 26, 2024 - Portland, OR - Holocene

April 27, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Brick + Mortar

April 30, 2024 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

May 02, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Axis Club

Photo credit: Hellen Elizondo