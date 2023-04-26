Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Thxsomch Releases New Single 'Crumbled' From Debut Ep 'Sleez'

The new EP will be released on May 19.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Rising Toronto-based artist ThxSoMch has announced he will release his anxiously awaited debut EP Sleez on May 19 via Elektra.

The eight-track collection is available to pre-save beginning today HERE. ThxSoMch has also unveiled the EP's brand new single "Crumbled". The song is available to stream and download now. Watch an official music video for the track, directed by frequent collaborator Tommy Killjoy below.

Sleez will include ThxSoMch's previously released singles "Hate.", "Keep It Tucked", and "Caroline", as well as his breakout hit "SPIT IN MY FACE!". Released in the fall of 2022, the Platinum-certified track has already amassed over 330 million streams and charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

ThxSoMch's early releases arrived to praise from Complex, Sheesh, Early Rising, Ones To Watch, Our Generation Music, and more. Be on the lookout for more from ThxSoMch soon.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine



