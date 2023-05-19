Thxsomch Releases Debut Ep 'Sleez'

Rising Toronto-based artist ThxSoMch has released his anxiously awaited debut EP Sleez today via Elektra. The eight-track collection is available to stream and download now. The release is joined by an official music video for his new single "Swap Places," directed by frequent collaborator Tommy Killjoy.

About the EP, ThxSoMch shares, "Whether people want to admit or not, they're all fed in the head to some degree, -and that version of yourself is Sleez."

Offering a rare glimpse into his creative process, ThxSoMch recently sat down for his first official interview. The enigmatic artist spoke to Genius as part of the platform's coveted Verified series to discuss the EP's breakout hit single "SPIT IN MY FACE!". Watch the interview HERE. Released in the fall of 2022, the propulsive track has already amassed over 330 million streams, charted on the Billboard Hot 100, and appeared on countless marquee playlists across streaming platforms.

Across Sleez, ThxSoMch effortlessly blurs the angst of 90s alternative with the raw energy of 2000s SoundCloud rap. On "Swap Places," a guitar melody practically chokes the electronic percussion as his voice flutters from stomach-churning chants towards delicate swooning. "Vile" picks up the pace with its head-nodding riff and hypnotic hook, while "Screws" pins his breathy high register to creaky acoustic guitar.

ThxSoMch set the stage for Sleez with the April release of "Crumbled". OnesToWatch raved, "The single is a dark, dreamy blend of post-punk and hyperpop elements that transports listeners into a world full of suspense, persistent percussion and bass, catchy, nostalgic guitar riffs, and biting lyrics." Sleez also includes ThxSoMch's previously released tracks "Hate.", "Keep It Tucked", and "Caroline".

The EP's early releases arrived to widespread praise from Complex, Lyrical Lemonade, Sheesh, Early Rising, Our Generation Music, and more.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine