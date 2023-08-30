ThxSoMch Returns With Brand New Single 'Spiral'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

Rising Toronto-based artist ThxSoMch has unveiled a brand new single entitled “Spiral”. The song is available to stream and download beginning today via Elektra. Watch a music video for the track below!

About the track, ThxSoMch shares, “It might be about getting high and leaving your worries and anxieties behind. It might be about things coming and going. It might be about mentally spiraling out of control. It’s about whatever the listener needs it to be about - I don’t care.”

“Spiral” teeters on an axis of grainy guitars and cathartic vocal fits, stretching from gut-wrenching melodies on the verses into an infectious refrain. Directed by frequent collaborator Tommy Kiljoy, the accompanying visual stitches together arresting moments in a junkyard: flashes of blood, a clown, teeth, skateboarders, and suffocation by sofa.

“Spiral” follows “Waste My Mind” as the second new single ThxSoMch has shared since the release of his acclaimed debut EP Sleez. The eight-track collection has earned widespread praise from Complex, Lyrical Lemonade, Sheesh, Early Rising, Our Generation Music, and more, and debuted in the Top 15 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart.

Upon release, Ones To Watch proclaimed, “ThxSoMch has created a record full of unyielding energy, gut-wrenching lyrics, and powerful hooks that hit listeners hard.”

Sleez is highlighted by ThxSoMch’s breakout hit single “SPIT IN MY FACE!”. The propulsive track has already amassed over 330 million streams, charted on the Billboard Hot 100, and appeared on countless marquee playlists across streaming platforms.

Offering a rare glimpse into his creative process, ThxSoMch sat down for his first official interview with Genius to break down the song for their Verified series. Watch it HERE. “SPIT IN MY FACE!” was recently featured in two posts from the official Champions League TikTok, which amassed over 25 million views in under one week.

Across Sleez, ThxSoMch effortlessly blurs the angst of 90s alternative with the raw energy of 2000s SoundCloud rap, presenting each track alongside an equally striking visual. ThxSoMch set the stage for Sleez with the release of early singles/videos “Hate.”, “Keep It Tucked”, “Caroline”, and  “Crumbled”. Following the EP’s release, he unveiled official videos for “Swap Places” and “Vile”.

ThxSoMch is gearing up to make his eagerly anticipated live debut on the upcoming Sleez World Tour. The seven-city trek will kick off on September 5, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland at Hyrbrdy, visit major markets across Europe and the US, and wrap on September 21 in Chicago, IL. Check out the tour’s full itinerary below. Tickets for the Sleez World Tour are available HERE.

ThxSoMch Sleez World Tour Dates

September 05, 2023 - Warsaw, Poland - Hybrdy

September 07, 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Gretchen

September 10, 2023 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

September 13, 2023 - London, United Kingdom - Underworld

September 17, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo – SOLD OUT

September 19. 2023 - New York, NY - Market Hotel

September 21, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

Photo credit: Lucas O.M.



