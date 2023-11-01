ThxSoMch Returns With BNYX-Produced New Single “Lost!”

Directed by frequent collaborator and fellow visionary Tommy Kiljoy, the bruised and bloodied visual seamlessly channels the energy of the song on-screen.

ThxSoMch Returns With BNYX-Produced New Single “Lost!”

Rising Toronto-based artist ThxSoMch has unleashed his brand new single “LOST!”. The song is available to stream and download beginning today via Elektra. Watch the track’s official music video below!

Collaborating with multi-platinum, chart-topping producer BNYX [Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Yeat], ThxSoMch injects Nu metal influences into his ever-evolving sound on “LOST!”. Old school turntable scratching tears through steady drums as ThxSoMch launches into kinetic verses, before warning, “Everybody shut up, I got something to say.” Directed by frequent collaborator and fellow visionary Tommy Kiljoy, the bruised and bloodied visual seamlessly channels the energy of the song on-screen.

About “LOST!”, ThxSoMch shares, “I heard what BNYX was doing with Yeat, and I realized he’s different. I thought we could make some weird s together. I made ‘LOST!” at 10am. I hadn’t gone to sleep yet, and I was a little high. I drank two Red Bulls, and I was feeling a little out of my mind. I felt lost.”

Fans got their first taste of “LOST!” on ThxSoMch’s first-ever Sleez World Tour, which saw him perform to sold out crowds across Europe, The UK, and The US in August. The song has already become a staple in his energetic live set. ThxSoMch just announced he will deliver his debut hometown show at Toronto’s Bovine Sex Club on December 6. Tickets for the show will be available at 10:00am ET this Friday, November 3 HERE. ThxSoMch is expected to announce additional touring plans soon.

“LOST!” marks the first new music from ThxSoMch since the summer release of his singles “Waste My Mind” and “Spiral”. The tracks maintained the momentum of ThxSoMch’s critically acclaimed debut EP Sleez, which was released in May via Elektra.

The EP arrived to widespread praise from Complex, Lyrical Lemonade, Sheesh, Early Rising, Our Generation Music, and more, and debuted in the Top 15 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart. Upon release, Ones To Watch proclaimed, “ThxSoMch has created a record full of unyielding energy, gut-wrenching lyrics, and powerful hooks that hit listeners hard.” 

Offering a rare glimpse into his creative process, ThxSoMch recently spoke to Genius as part of the platform’s coveted Verified series to discuss Sleez’s breakout hit single “SPIT IN MY FACE!”. The propulsive track has already amassed over 330 million streams, charted on the Billboard Hot 100, and appeared on countless marquee playlists across streaming platforms.  

Across Sleez, ThxSoMch effortlessly blurs the angst of 90s alternative with the raw energy of 2000s SoundCloud rap, presenting each track alongside an equally striking visual. ThxSoMch set the stage for Sleez with the release of early singles/videos “Hate.”, “Keep It Tucked”, “Caroline”, and “Crumbled”. Following the EP’s release, he unveiled official videos for “Swap Places” and “Vile”. 

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine



