Thunder Jackson Shares New Single 'Led Astray'

Last month, pop wunderkind Thunder Jackson debuted his first single, "Find Yourself". Today, he returns with the dark and introspective, "Led Astray." "Led Astray" is about a path that once sparkled and shined. A path you thought was the right one but is now the path leading you into destruction; leading you to places that are taking you further from the self you've worked so hard to discover" says Jackson. "You pray, you call home, but nobody seems to pick up. Nothing seems to point towards the sun you once saw." The track features a lost-in-the-club companion video directed by Pete Lawrie Winfield.

Listen below!

Thunder Jackson will be on a North American tour this fall supporting Milky Chance. The tour kicks off on September 24th in Denver, CO at the Mission Ballroom. Highlights include The Crystal Ballroom in Portland on September 30th, The Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver and a stop at Bottle Rock Festival in Napa in October.

Thunder Jackson grew up in a small town in Oklahoma. His introduction to music came by way of his father, a part-time Elvis impersonator who would play State Fairs and other events. Thunder was on cape duty from as early as he could remember. He taught himself how to play piano and guitar and by the time he was a pre-teen, his father had gotten him a license to play covers in local bars to keep the locals entertained.

After high school, he was broke and restless and without hope, only nineteen years old with a firm belief in one immutable truth: that he had a voice. The plan was simple: make it to LA, play on street corners, let people listen, and something will happen. Unsurprisingly, the universe had an even better plan. Soon after arriving, humming along to a Jeff Buckley tune on the radio, Thunder Jackson sat in the back of a packed cab as it ambled down Hollywood Blvd. Little did he know, the cab ride would be a watershed moment in his life. As the cab idled and the radio grew louder - he stopped humming and began singing a soulful, yearning, falsetto. By pure accident, the little tune flitted over to the other passenger riding shotgun, Pete Lawrie Winfield, whose ears immediately perked up. He turned around and said: "Do that again." He did, and Pete replied, "You are coming with me."

Thunder and Pete buried themselves in a basement studio where they melded a voice that can only be described as liquid gold, inspired by greats such as The Police, Hall and Oates, and Peter Gabriel. It was sonic alchemy. Additional tour dates and details to be announced soon.

Want to dive deeper into the world of Thunder Jackson? For exclusive performances, behind-the-scenes banter, late-night musings, and one-man dance parties, head over to Thunder's favorite place on the internet - his VERO profile. Join the party now at www.vero.co/ThunderJackson

Thunder Jackson Tour Dates:

09/24 - Dever, CO @ Mission Ballroom

09/25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

09/26 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

09/28 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

09/29 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

09/30 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/1 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

10/2-4 - Napa, CA @ Bottle Rock

10/6 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

10/8 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

10/9 - Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

10/10 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burt Cummings Theatre

