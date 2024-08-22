Thunder Jackson Releasing Sophomore Album; Drops Title Track 'Hello Stranger'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Indie singer-songwriter THUNDER JACKSON shares the epic title track from his upcoming sophomore LP, HELLO STRANGER (VERO Music), due out on October 25th. The 12-song album was mixed by Grammy and ARIA award winner Eric J Dubowsky (Louis the Child, St. Vincent, Chet Faker).

“Feels like I’m stuck underground, over my head…” croons the Oklahoma-born Jackson on his technicolor new single, which features a sparkling string arrangement by Ryland Blackinton (U.S. Girls, Cobra Starship) performed by Stevie Blacke (Beck, Dua Lipa, Gary Clark Jr.). “Too old for the future, too young for the past…”

“HELLO STRANGER is about being reintroduced to your true self after feeling lost,” Jackson says of his baroque-pop opus. “It’s about no longer hiding behind half-truths and metaphors. It’s about facing yourself, warts and all.”

HELLO STRANGER, the album, includes the recent singles “Steady Freddy” – a radio hit Germany – and “Spoonfed Desire”, which Jackson premiered during his triumphant performance at this year’s SXSW Music Festival in Austin, TX. CLASH Magazine named the performance one of the best of the festival, stating: “The Oklahoma City songwriter merged the showmanship of Sly Stone with the songcraft of Elton John during a bravura set – unforgettable.”

This new album will build upon the success of his eponymous debut, THUNDER JACKSON, produced by Pete Lawrie Winfield (Until the Ribbon Breaks) and mixed by Rob Kinelski (Billie Eilish, King Princess). Despite being released at the height of global COVID shut downs, the album has earned more than 20M global streams to date, thanks to the strength of debut single “Guilty Party” and the recent viral smash “Love Sick Doctor.”

With three new singles out and HELLO STRANGER set for this October, Jackson can’t wait to play the new album live. “There’s now more room for people to hear themselves and their lives in these songs,” he says. “It is a far more communal experience.” Jackson will share that communal experience when he hits the road in support of the album in 2025.

HELLO STRANGER TRACKLIST:

Spoonfed Desire [LINK] Hello Stranger [LINK] The Fever and the Dream Steady Freddy [LINK] Terminal Uniqueness Grace Kelly Wasted Talent I Let Ghosts Modern World War & TV Dinners In the Movies Ruby

