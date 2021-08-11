Thrice Release New Single 'Robot Soft Exorcism'

California rock band Thrice have shared their newest single "Robot Soft Exorcism" off their upcoming album, Horizons/East. The song grows and lures listeners in with a unique robotic beat that almost seems to be breathing, creating a living rhythm. The track's title may sound familiar to those who are aware of David Dark. The American author and teacher coined the term in a twitter thread, exploring a metaphor in an attempt to help us distinguish between harmful and destructive systems and those that inhabit and benefit from them. Thrice's singer and lyricist Dustin Kensrue picks up the image and breathes life into it throughout the newly released track. Months back Kensrue and Dark spoke at length on the subject, as well as other topics, on Kensrue's podcast. Fans can listen to "Robot Soft Exorcism" now below.

Horizons/East is available for pre-order now and will be released September 17 digitally and October 8 physically via Epitaph Records. The album exemplifies art as a work of recognition - the human task of perceiving oneself amid details, disasters, and blessings as a relentlessly relational phenomenon among others. In this, Horizons/East is the rare rock album on which interrelatedness is a theme, painting an adventurous and lush landscape mixed by Scott Evans that the band self-produced and recorded at their own New Grass Studio.

The album's lead single, "Scavengers" and its accompanying music video are available to watch now. Over a dark and intricate braiding of guitar and drum grooves, the video transports viewers to a world of mystery and disguises that leaves viewers unsure of whom to trust and where to turn.

With the new album, the band addresses, with candor and courage, the fragile and awkward arrangements that pass for civilization, while inviting us to dwell more knowingly within our own lives. Without surrendering any of the energy and hard edge of their previous albums, they've given us a profoundly meditative work, which serves as a musical summons to everyday attentiveness.

Horizons/East conveys a palpable sense of danger, determination, and possibility.

Formed in 1998, the Orange County-based four-piece is widely regarded as one of the most innovative rock bands of their generation. Featuring frontman Dustin Kensrue, guitarist Teppei Teranishi, bassist Eddie Breckenridge, and drummer Riley Breckenridge.