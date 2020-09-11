Thornato Drops New Single 'Out Here'

Listen below!

The first single from Thornato's forthcoming album Escape Plan, "Out Here" is a Dembow mashup infused with Brazilian choro melodies and percussion. Thornato teamed up with Brooklyn based Accordion player Joshua Camp who plays with Chicha Libre and One Ring Zero.



Thor Partridge is the globally acclaimed producer known as Thornato, who's perked ears over the years for his seamless fusion of wildly distant sounds and sensitive balance between the contemporary and the traditional. In 2013, he released a track called 'Gaita Gaita' via ZZK records, an infectious flute-woven banger (listen to believe it), which became an instant dancefloor hit and has, to this day, been sampled by thousands of producers.

His debut album Bennu was released in 2017 on Wonderwheel Recordings and received praises from the likes of NPR, Insomniac, XLR8R, and more, catapulting him onto prestigious stages around the world, from Boiler Room in Mexico City to Fusion Festival in Germany.



A self-proclaimed 'sonic hoarder', Thornato is obsessed with recording sounds, and does so in a way that's genuine to their roots. He continues to travel the world finding delicious sounds to put his spin on, and can currently be found working on his next album.

Listen to "Out Here":

View More Music Stories Related Articles