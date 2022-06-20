Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey to Tour Australia in October 2022

Tom Bailey, original member from the 80s hit pop group Thompson Twins, has announced he will return to Australia in October 2022 to perform some of the great songs from the Thompson Twins, including performing the all the tracks from their global hit album, Into The Gap.

Tickets on pre-sale from Tuesday 21 June and general on sale from Friday 24 June via www.destroyallllines.com.

"I've been trying to get back to Australia for a couple of years now for this tour so it's a great thrill to finally have new dates locked in for October. The last time the Thompson Twins headlined a tour in Australia was 1986 so I am looking forward to getting back and performing all the great songs from Into The Gap." - Tom Bailey

Whilst the Thompson Twins started as a 7 piece band in the late 70s and went through a few personnel changes, it was the trio of Tom Bailey, Alannah Currie and Joe Leeway that achieved massive international success. The Thompson Twins were known for their synth/pop sounds and partnered their songs with clever video clips that were on high rotation on MTV. They became synonymous with the 2nd wave of British invasion that infiltrated music in the 80s and are still considered one of the most influential UK bands from that time. -

Their biggest album was Into The Gap. Released in 1984, it was their fourth album and the most successful. It featured the hit singles Doctor, Doctor, Hold Me Now, You Take Me Up and was one of the biggest album releases of the year. It reached #1 in the UK, Top Ten on the US Billboard charts and was a Top 5 album on the Australian album charts. Their global success of Into The Gap led to 7 top 40 hits in the US and 10 in the UK with another 4 top 40 hits in the US Dance Chart including 2 No1's with 'Lies' and 'Hold Me Now' and over 10 million album sales worldwide.

Into The Gap was followed by hit singles Lay Your Hands On Me and King For A Day and an appearance on Live Aid where they performed alongside Nile Rogers, who was working with the Thompson Twins on a new album at the time and a young rising superstar called Madonna.

Following the Thompson Twins, Tom Bailey worked on various collaborations and projects, exploring his creativity. As International Observer, he's released almost ten albums, the core works being 2001's Seen, 2009's Felt, 2014's Touched and the Dungeons of Dub series. In 2018 he released his first solo album and first pop album in 22 years, Science Fiction.

Music fans will be thrilled to see Tom Bailey and band back in Australia performing these all-time classic hits that defined a generation.

Tour Dates

Thursday 20 October - Brisbane - The Tivoli

Friday 21 October - Tweed Heads - Twin Towns

Saturday 22 October - Sydney - Enmore Theatre

Sunday 23 October - Wollongong - Anita's Theatre

Wednesday 26 October - Canberra - Canberra Theatre

Thursday 27 October - Melbourne - Palais Theatre

Friday 28th October - Adelaide - The Gov

Sunday 30th October - Perth - Astor Theatre