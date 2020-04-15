'Thom Yorke: Tomorrow's Modern Boxes' U.S. Dates Rescheduled

The 2020 leg of Thom Yorke's Tomorrow's Modern Boxes world tour has been rescheduled to the fall. Tickets for original dates will be honored at those same cities and venues, with the exceptions of Fairfax VA (moved to Washington DC), Chicago (venue changed), and St. Paul MN (canceled). Fairfax and Chicago ticket policies can be found at https://www.wasteheadquarters.com/schedule/thom-yorke, while refunds for St. Paul will be available from point of purchase.



For a full updated itinerary, see below.



Tomorrow's Modern Boxes live shows feature Thom, Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri performing songs from Thom's solo and Atoms For Peace catalogues, including his current, GRAMMY-nominated ANIMA album and Suspiria soundtrack.



THOM YORKE

TOMORROW'S MODERN BOXES

Rescheduled U.S. Dates



September 27, 2020 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*

(originally March 28 at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, VA)



October 2, 2020 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

(originally March 30)



October 3, 2020 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

(originally March 31)



October 4, 2020 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

(originally April 1)



October 6, 2020 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre*

(originally April 4 at United Center)



October 11, 2020 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

(originally April 13)



October 13, 2020 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

(originally April 16)



October 19, 2020 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

(originally April 8)



*NEW VENUE



April 5 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN is canceled.

Photo credit: Sean Evans @deadskinboy





