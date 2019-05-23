Third Side Music Furthers Partnership with Clyde Otis Music Group

Third Side Music has announced a partial catalog purchase of The Clyde Otis Music Group, strengthening the partnership which began as an admin deal in 2016.

The Clyde Otis Music Group represents the work of iconic songwriter, producer and A&R executive, the late Clyde Otis. The catalog, overseen directly by Clyde's son Isidro Otis for over 20 years now, includes hits by Aretha Franklin, Nat "King" Cole, BB King, Brook Benton, and Dinah Washington, along with modern iterations by artists like French Montana, Drake and Rihanna, Jamie XX / Gil Scott Heron, Michael Bublé, Sharon Jones and more.

"Third Side Music is the only publisher who understands the importance of being intimately aware of the songs in their control," explains Isidro Otis. "The whole team is dedicated to the concept of building value within the TCOMG catalog, and it's not just about the endgame. I couldn't think of anyone else I'd rather move forward with".

"After having spent the last few years working closely with the family of the late/great Clyde Otis, we are so honored to deepen our partnership with long-term strategy in mind," says Third Side Music co-founder Patrick Curley. "It's safe to say that we can now listen to some of our all-time favorite songs in a totally different way".

Founded in 2005, Third Side Music is the 100% independently owned music publisher based in Los Angeles and Montreal with worldwide reach. TSM represents artists such as Sofi Tukker, Broods, Courtney Barnett, Flying Lotus, BadBadNotGood, Blonde Redhead, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, as well as legacy catalogs like The Clyde Otis Music Group, Galt MacDermot, Studio One, and more.





