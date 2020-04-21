Third Man Records Re-Launches Third Man Public Access

Third Man Records has re-launched Third Man Public Access, which will now consist of long-form broadcasts of exclusive content, intimate at-home performances, readings, music videos and more from Third Man artists and friends in lieu of live-streamed performances. Third Man Public Access Episode 3 - From Home premieres on YouTube today, April 21st, at 9 AM CT.

"We're attempting to capture the lunacy and creativity of this incredibly unique time and present it through an early MTV meets late night UHF psychedelic experience. Join us, while we laugh through the tears in the rain... f Trump," Third Man co-founder Ben Swank said.

In this new episode, Olivia Jean and J Mascis (accompanied by his son Rory) perform songs from home, and elsewhere artists like Kelley Stoltz, Redd Kross, Dale Crover, Luke Schneider and many more showcase both live and studio versions of their songs. Additionally, Third Man Books author Ben Myers reads from his novel "The Gallows Pole," and Shadow Show walk us through the recording of a demo. The full list of artists included in this episode are below in the order in which they appear, along with the content they'll be showcasing.

More episodes are currently in development -- be sure to check Third Man's Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages for more information as it becomes available.

Kelley Stoltz

Song: "Iceberg Lettuce"

IG: @kelleystoltz

Venmo: @Kelley-Stoltz

https://www.kelleystoltz.com

Bio: Kelley Stoltz is a San Francisco based songwriter/musician/producer originally from Detroit. Some of the artists he has worked with include Thee Oh Sees, Sarah Bethe Nelson, Spiral Stairs, and Echo and The Bunnymen. He has released at least 12 LPs including Double Exposure on TMR. You should own them all.

J Mascis and his son @liltuna

Song: "Saying Goodbye" (The Greenhornes)

IG: @jmascis, @liltuna

https://jmascis.com, https://dinosaurjr.com

J Mascis is best known as the singer, guitarist for the band Dinosaur Jr. He has also released several albums as a solo artist and played drums and guitar on other projects. His most recent solo album, Elastic Days, was released in 2018.

Olivia Jean

Song: "The Hunt" (Live from home)

Venmo: @oliviajeanmusic

Album: Night Owl - https://thirdmanstore.com/night-owl

Olivia Jean, Detroit born n' bred, current resident of Nashville, TN, first staked her flag with The Black Belles in 2010 and as a session musician for many acts. Her latest album, Night Owl, a collection of surf guitar, 60s Girl Group harmonies, and punk commingle, placed Olivia behind the control desk in the role of producer.

His Name Is Alive

Song: "Sun Piano"

IG: @xoxowar

PayPal: hisnameisalive@gmail.com

Album: Return To Never, https://hisnameisalive.bandcamp.com

His Name Is Alive is an experimental rock band/project from Detroit. HNIA debuted on 4AD Records in 1990 and had a long run at the label. Throughout the band's long history, leader Warren Defever has been the only constant member, with a variety of musicians contributing over the years.

Redd Kross

Song: "Lady In The Front Row" / "Mess Around"

IG: @reddkross

https://reddkross.com

Redd Kross was formed by brothers Steve and Jeff McDonald and released their debut record in 1980. They have since gone on to release 8 LPs and tons of singles. Their most recent, Beyond The Door, 2019. Third Man Records is honored to be reissuing 2 of their 90s LPs, Phaseshifter and Show World this spring.

Rich Ruth

Songs: "Isolated Sentiments Vol 1"

Venmo: @michael-ruth-9

Albums: Calming Signals / Where There's Life pt 1 & 2

https://richruth.bandcamp.com

Rich Ruth is an ambient messenger in Nashville, TN combining spiritual jazz, new age, and experimental ideas on a constant quest for the cosmos.

Ben Myers

Reading an excerpt from "The Gallows Pole"

Winner of the 2018 Walter Scott Prize, the world's largest prize for historical fiction, and Third Man Books debut fiction novel, The Gallows Pole by Benjamin Myers. Ben Myers is an award-winning author and journalist, residing in the UK.

Drinkard Sisters

Song: "Twelve Thirty"

Venmo: @drinkardsisters

(100% of tips will be donated to Hamtramck Friendship House )

Album: Enough Already, drinkardsisters.com

The Drinkard Sisters are a family band from Detroit, Michigan. On their debut LP, Enough Already, they deliver honeyed harmonies with a twangy, psych-pop sparkle.

Dale Crover

"Cocktail Kit 2"

IG: @melvinsdotcom

http://themelvins.net

Dale Crover has the distinction of having played drums with not one but three of the important bands in alternative rock and roll. He's spent over three decades with the massively influential purveyors of heaviness the Melvins, briefly handled drumming duties with Nirvana and now a member of the mighty Redd Kross.

Shadow Show

Song: "Fell Into A Spell"

IG: @shadow_show.detroit

Venmo: @katederringer

Album: Silhouettes, https://shadowshow-detroit.bandcamp.com

Bio: Shadow Show is a Detroit band - Ava East - vox, guitar, Kate Derringer - bass, vox,

Kerrigan Pearce - drums, vox.

"Fell Into a Spell" - DEMO was written and produced by Shadow Show. Recorded at East Studios by Kate Derringer, mixed and mastered by Kate Derringer, and video edit by Ava East. Thanks to Bobby East, Pierre le Chien, Third Man Records.

Snooper

Song: "Music for Spies"

IG: @snooper_7

Venmo: @blair-tramel

Snooper is a multimedia creative project started by animator Blair Tramel and musician Connor Cummins in Nashville. As the band writes and records the music, ideas for how to represent the music visually are simultaneously generated -- making each song a story for others to interpret and experience.

Mike Watt and The Missingmen

Song: "Sweet Honey Pie"

IG: @wattfrompedro

https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/

Mike Watt is a founding member of the legendary and hugely influential Minutemen along with his childhood friend D.Boon (R.I.P.). On bass Watt has kept their legacy alive in countless bands including fIREHOSE and a little group called The Stooges. Here is Mike Watt and The Missingmen doing a rather ripping version of the Roky Erickson classic.

Luke Schneider

Song: "Anteludium"

Schneider is an in-demand session musician having performed and recorded with Margo Price, Orville Peck, Caitlin Rose, William Tyler and many more. He is now debuting his work with a new age pedal steel album Altar of Harmony out May 15th.

Sessa

Song: "Grandeza"

IG: @sessa.sessa.sessa

Album: Grandeza, https://sessa.bandcamp.com

Sessa's songs are sung in Portuguese, with visceral, sensual lyrics in the vain of Caetano Veloso, and the melodic flourishes of Jobim. On his new album, the music gets a deliberate minimalist treatment. He's also a long-time fixture of both the American and Brazilian music scenes, as a collaborator with Yonatan Gat, and as co-founder of São Paulo psych-funk combo Garotas Suecas.

Renee Willoughby

Title: "Calling"

Venmo: @renalien (Renee Willoughby)

Renee Willoughby is a multimedia artist living in Hamtramck, MI. Her work centers around collage, ghosts + telematics.

Steven McDonald and Anna Waronker

Song: "Shallow"

IG - @stevenmcdonald @thatdogofficial

https://thatdogofficial.com https://reddkross.com

Bio: Anna Waronker from That Dog. and Steven McDonald from Redd Kross sit down and turn in an intimate version of "Shallow" from the movies. Just like Gaga and Bradley, Anna and Steven are partners in both song and life. Look for TMR reissues from both of their bands this year.





