Theodore Releases Max Cooper Remix of 'Voyage'

the Greece-based multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Theodore shares a sublime Max Cooper remix of his track "Voyage" taken from his latest album The Voyage.

The critically acclaimed electronica / techno music producer veteran Max Cooper brings the club-ready heat to Theodore's ethereal soundscapes and cinematic orchestrations. Max Cooper offers up a typically classy interpretation fueled by groovy beats and, perfectly capturing Theodore's floating energy, presents an absolutely stunning remix, a reflective and contemplative element of his own compositions.

Theodore's latest LP, The Voyage, is out now via United We Fly, and is a breathtaking, synth-heavy meditation on awakening that immerses the listener in a cinematic soundscape.

"'Voyage' is the last act of the album's journey," says Theodore. "This is where the protagonist of the album leaves the physical world behind, a world that used to define him, as he evolves into his spiritual self. The destination, time, and space are still unknown to them. 'Voyage' is the moment of awareness; The Voyage is a journey of the mind."

"'Voyage is a visual poem going down into the abyss where we recover the treasures of life," says director Ioannis Nikiforos. "It's a spiritual journey that cannot despise the earthly.

Combining electronic and classical compositions, the Greece-based multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Theodore balances his music somewhere between ambient post-rock and gritty 80s synth-wave.

Back in 2019, Theodore performed in more than 40 headline gigs during his tour across Europe and the US. The final show of the tour was an exclusive performance on Bob Boilen's world-renowned NPR Music Tiny Desk.

Theodore has shared the stage with artists such as Sigur Ros, DIIV, and Αmber Run and has performed at Reeperbahn 2017 & 2018, Eurosonic, Musexpo LA, and SXSW 2018 & 2019, where he was selected as NPR Music's Favorite Discoveries And Memorable Moments.

Theodore's latest album, The Voyage, was his first new music in three years and was released on March 13, 2022, via United We Fly.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Paris Anagnostopoulos