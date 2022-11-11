Theodore Releases Max Cooper Remix of 'Voyage'
Theodore’s latest LP, The Voyage, is out now via United We Fly.
the Greece-based multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Theodore shares a sublime Max Cooper remix of his track "Voyage" taken from his latest album The Voyage.
The critically acclaimed electronica / techno music producer veteran Max Cooper brings the club-ready heat to Theodore's ethereal soundscapes and cinematic orchestrations. Max Cooper offers up a typically classy interpretation fueled by groovy beats and, perfectly capturing Theodore's floating energy, presents an absolutely stunning remix, a reflective and contemplative element of his own compositions.
Theodore's latest LP, The Voyage, is out now via United We Fly, and is a breathtaking, synth-heavy meditation on awakening that immerses the listener in a cinematic soundscape.
"'Voyage' is the last act of the album's journey," says Theodore. "This is where the protagonist of the album leaves the physical world behind, a world that used to define him, as he evolves into his spiritual self. The destination, time, and space are still unknown to them. 'Voyage' is the moment of awareness; The Voyage is a journey of the mind."
"'Voyage is a visual poem going down into the abyss where we recover the treasures of life," says director Ioannis Nikiforos. "It's a spiritual journey that cannot despise the earthly.
Combining electronic and classical compositions, the Greece-based multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Theodore balances his music somewhere between ambient post-rock and gritty 80s synth-wave.
Back in 2019, Theodore performed in more than 40 headline gigs during his tour across Europe and the US. The final show of the tour was an exclusive performance on Bob Boilen's world-renowned NPR Music Tiny Desk.
Theodore has shared the stage with artists such as Sigur Ros, DIIV, and Αmber Run and has performed at Reeperbahn 2017 & 2018, Eurosonic, Musexpo LA, and SXSW 2018 & 2019, where he was selected as NPR Music's Favorite Discoveries And Memorable Moments.
Theodore's latest album, The Voyage, was his first new music in three years and was released on March 13, 2022, via United We Fly.
Listen to the new single here:
Photo Credit: Paris Anagnostopoulos
From This Author - Michael Major
November 11, 2022
The renowned playwright and director James Lapine casually meets the 86-year old Rose Styron - poet, journalist, human rights activist and widow of the famed author William Styron - and is promptly invited to lunch. Expecting a couple of great stories, he brings along his camera. Watch a first look video clip of the new documentary now!
Jin Woo Shares Single 'Don't Be Late for the End of the World'
November 11, 2022
Instead, Woo packed up his things and moved from California to Las Vegas, Nevada where he built a legitimate bankroll playing high stakes no limit Texas hold ‘em. Overtime, Woo started using his winnings to purchase DJ equipment and rare vinyl. Soon, Woo was spinning private desert parties for some of his richer poker friends.
Interview: Ben Platt & Kristen Bell Talk Working Together In THE PEOPLE WE HATE AT THE WEDDING
November 11, 2022
Ben Platt and Kristen Bell are teaming up in the new Prime Video original film, The People We Hate At the Wedding. BroadwayWorld caught up with Platt and Bell ahead of the film's premiere to discuss working on the film, what their go-to song to sing at a wedding would be, and more. Watch the new video interview now!
Kinder Releases New EP 'Akwaaba'
November 11, 2022
Kinder (aka Savannah and Briony Osei) share their liberating new EP “Akwaaba” via Warner Music Australia. The four track EP see’s the duo bringing their audience back to the dancefloor and to their club roots with recent singles “Keep Up”, “Gettin’ On Ova”, as well as new track “Take Away” and an extended version of “Keep Up”.
Sickick Delivers Another Mash-up With 'Miss a Thing'
November 11, 2022
Collaborating with noteworthy artists such as Madonna, Post Malone, 070 Shake, Fireboy DML and more, Sickick is making a name for himself in music without ever showing his face. Bringing together elements of trap, bass, reggaeton, electro and R&B, the masked artist has crafted his unique style of electronica.