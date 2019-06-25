The Warehouse Project Announces Lineup and New Venue for 2019

Some of the most sought after names in music will head to Manchester this autumn, as The Warehouse Project drops seven special events and a brand new venue for its 2019 edition.



Aphex Twin's first ever fully curated show will open the season on Friday 20th September. The musical icon makes his return to Manchester for the first time since 2011. Disclosure headline Saturday 21st to complete a huge opening weekend.



Skepta, Nina Kraviz, Marco Carola, Flume, Chase & Status and dozens more are all also locked in to perform throughout these first revealed events. All the action takes place at the newly formed 10,000-capacity Depot which is located at Mayfield right in the heart of Manchester, next to Piccadilly Station.



WHP co-founder, Sam Kandel says, "What's happening down at Mayfield with the launch of the Depot venue is a huge moment for the whole of Manchester. There are a huge number of people and various different institutions and networks working in true collaboration to make this a reality. We are so grateful that WHP can play its part. After nearly ten years of pushing and pulling to make this place base camp for WHP it's finally happening. We can't wait."



The space, a disused railway depot abandoned since 1960, is being transformed into a one of a kind multi-facetted venue, marking a huge milestone for the city's culture scene and simultaneously creating an awesome and cavernous new setting for The Warehouse Project.



Tickets for the 2019 season in the new home go on sale Thursday 9am

www.thewarehouseproject.com.

FRIDAY 20TH SEPTEMBER: APHEX TWIN CURATES



Aphex Twin

Nina Kraviz

Aleksi Perälä

Lee Gamble

33EMYBW (European Debut)

Rian_Treanor

Kyoka

ZULI

SØS Guvner Ryberg

Renick Bell

Acre

Szare

CROWW





SATURDAY 21ST SEPTEMBER: WELCOME TO MAYFIELD



Disclosure [DJ set]

Maribou State [LIVE] • Annie Mac

Denis Sulta • Skream B2B Krystal Klear • Mall Grab

Mella Dee • DJ Seinfeld • Jayda G • Paul Woolford

Leon Vynehall • Dan Shake • Baba Stiltz • Moxie

Kettama • SHERELLE • Prospa • Louise Chen • Jaguar

TSHA • Krysko • Greg Lord • Zutekh DJs





SATURDAY 28TH SEPTEMBER



The Warehouse Project & Kaluki Present:

Marco Carola

Loco Dice • Maceo Plex

Skream • Richy Ahmed • Apollonia

ANNA • Italojohnson • Joy Orbison

wAFF • Joey Daniel • De La Swing

Pirate Copy • Ben Sterling • Alisha

Pete Zorba • Calvin Clarke

Olli Ryder • Luke Welsh • Mike Morrisey





SATURDAY 5TH OCTOBER



Metropolis & Wah:

Chase & Status (DJ set)

(A-Z)

Barely Legal

Bassboy

Chimpo

Danny Bird

Darkzy

David Rodigan

DJ Zinc

Dub Phizix & Strategy

Emerald

Friction

Holy Goof

Hybrid Minds

Indika

K Motionz

Laz Cru

Levelz

Mark XTC b2b Exile

Mollie Collins b2b North Base

My Nu Leng

Notion

Rich Reason

Sasasas

TS7

Voltage B2b Bou





FRIDAY 18TH OCTOBER



Mura Masa presents Raw Youth Collage

Mura Masa

NAO

Black Midi

Special Request

Joy Orbison

Jacques Greene

Vegyn

Jadu Heart

Cosha

TSHA

Blehrin

Now Wave DJs





WEDNESDAY 13th NOVEMBER



Flume

plus special guests



SATURDAY 23rd NOVEMBER



Skepta

Octavian

M Huncho

Flohio

Jaykae

Miraa May

Tiffany Calver

SHERELLE

Chlobocop

Metrodome

Black Josh

Yung Omz





