The Warehouse Project Announces Lineup and New Venue for 2019
Some of the most sought after names in music will head to Manchester this autumn, as The Warehouse Project drops seven special events and a brand new venue for its 2019 edition.
Aphex Twin's first ever fully curated show will open the season on Friday 20th September. The musical icon makes his return to Manchester for the first time since 2011. Disclosure headline Saturday 21st to complete a huge opening weekend.
Skepta, Nina Kraviz, Marco Carola, Flume, Chase & Status and dozens more are all also locked in to perform throughout these first revealed events. All the action takes place at the newly formed 10,000-capacity Depot which is located at Mayfield right in the heart of Manchester, next to Piccadilly Station.
WHP co-founder, Sam Kandel says, "What's happening down at Mayfield with the launch of the Depot venue is a huge moment for the whole of Manchester. There are a huge number of people and various different institutions and networks working in true collaboration to make this a reality. We are so grateful that WHP can play its part. After nearly ten years of pushing and pulling to make this place base camp for WHP it's finally happening. We can't wait."
The space, a disused railway depot abandoned since 1960, is being transformed into a one of a kind multi-facetted venue, marking a huge milestone for the city's culture scene and simultaneously creating an awesome and cavernous new setting for The Warehouse Project.
Tickets for the 2019 season in the new home go on sale Thursday 9am
www.thewarehouseproject.com.
FRIDAY 20TH SEPTEMBER: APHEX TWIN CURATES
Aphex Twin
Nina Kraviz
Aleksi Perälä
Lee Gamble
33EMYBW (European Debut)
Rian_Treanor
Kyoka
ZULI
SØS Guvner Ryberg
Renick Bell
Acre
Szare
CROWW
SATURDAY 21ST SEPTEMBER: WELCOME TO MAYFIELD
Disclosure [DJ set]
Maribou State [LIVE] • Annie Mac
Denis Sulta • Skream B2B Krystal Klear • Mall Grab
Mella Dee • DJ Seinfeld • Jayda G • Paul Woolford
Leon Vynehall • Dan Shake • Baba Stiltz • Moxie
Kettama • SHERELLE • Prospa • Louise Chen • Jaguar
TSHA • Krysko • Greg Lord • Zutekh DJs
SATURDAY 28TH SEPTEMBER
The Warehouse Project & Kaluki Present:
Marco Carola
Loco Dice • Maceo Plex
Skream • Richy Ahmed • Apollonia
ANNA • Italojohnson • Joy Orbison
wAFF • Joey Daniel • De La Swing
Pirate Copy • Ben Sterling • Alisha
Pete Zorba • Calvin Clarke
Olli Ryder • Luke Welsh • Mike Morrisey
SATURDAY 5TH OCTOBER
Metropolis & Wah:
Chase & Status (DJ set)
(A-Z)
Barely Legal
Bassboy
Chimpo
Danny Bird
Darkzy
David Rodigan
DJ Zinc
Dub Phizix & Strategy
Emerald
Friction
Holy Goof
Hybrid Minds
Indika
K Motionz
Laz Cru
Levelz
Mark XTC b2b Exile
Mollie Collins b2b North Base
My Nu Leng
Notion
Rich Reason
Sasasas
TS7
Voltage B2b Bou
FRIDAY 18TH OCTOBER
Mura Masa presents Raw Youth Collage
Mura Masa
NAO
Black Midi
Special Request
Joy Orbison
Jacques Greene
Vegyn
Jadu Heart
Cosha
TSHA
Blehrin
Now Wave DJs
WEDNESDAY 13th NOVEMBER
Flume
plus special guests
SATURDAY 23rd NOVEMBER
Skepta
Octavian
M Huncho
Flohio
Jaykae
Miraa May
Tiffany Calver
SHERELLE
Chlobocop
Metrodome
Black Josh
Yung Omz