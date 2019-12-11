The Unlikely Candidates Release New Holiday Track 'Father Christmas'

Alternative quintet The Unlikely Candidates release their holiday track and rendition of The Kinks "Father Christmas". Fans can watch the music video below!

Earlier this year, The Unlikely Candidates released their hit song "Novocaine", which skyrocketed in popularity since the music video was released this past Spring. The music video has over 10 million views to date and the song has over 25 million streams worldwide. The track is currently heading into the Top 10 on the Alternative radio chart and was featured in the season 4 trailer of HULU's popular TV show Veronica Mars.

The Unlikely Candidates have been touring nonstop in 2019 with the likes of The Score, The Goo Goo Dolls, and Mariana's Trench, and show no signs of slowing down. The band will be wrapping up a busy year of touring by playing a handful of radio shows and will then kick off 2020 with a headline tour starting January 5th in Covington, KY and ending on January 22nd in Ybor City, FL. For more information on the band's upcoming tour and to purchase tickets, visit the band's website HERE.

Flaunting outsider panache and theatrical hooks as oversized as their home state of Texas, The Unlikely Candidates formed at a high school party before going on to release three EP's. 2017's Bed of Liars spawned "Your Love Could Start A War," which clocked over 11 million Worldwide streams and charted in the top 40 at Alternative Radio. Then the quintet kicked off 2018 by releasing a Deluxe Edition of their Danger To Myself EP, which features the single "Oh My Dear Lord". "Oh My Dear Lord" has racked up over 17 million Worldwide streams and due to the track's success, FOX Sports and the MLB both named The Unlikely Candidates as "Artist of the Month". Additionally, the band's music has been featured on shows like Ray Donovan, ABC's American Idol, FOX's The Four, NFL's Super Bowl 2018 playoffs, ESPN's 2018 Indy 500 programming, Fox Sports and more. Along the way, the band has earned acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, Nylon, Esquire and toured with artist like Sublime With Rome, The Offspring, the Dirty Heads and Fall Out Boy.

The Unlikely Candidates is Kyle Morris (vocals), Brent Carney (lead guitar), Cole Male (guitar), Jared Hornbeek (bass) and Kevin Goddard (drums).

THE UNLIKELY CANDIDATES TOUR DATES

December 11 - Bakersfield, CA - The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

December 12 - Millvale, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre

December 13 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

December 15 - Rochester, NY - Rochester Main Street Armory

December 18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

January 5 - Covington, KY - Madison Live!

January 7 - Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle

January 8 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall Hartford

January 9 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

January 10 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

January 11 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

January 13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

January 15 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

January 17 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

January 18 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

January 19 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

January 21 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

January 22 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar





