The Unlikely Candidates Release Lead Single 'Sunshine' from First Full-Length Album 'Panther Island'

Texas-based Alt-Rock band The Unlikely Candidates released a preview of their first, highly anticipated full-length album, "Panther Island," last week. Their first single "Sunshine," which dropped on March 18th, is the lead single from the album due May 20th. Fans can find the band's latest single, as well as pre-order the album, on all major music platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and more.

Marooned in their hometown of Panther City, "Panther Island'' includes previously released singles and new songs written and refined from lessons learned throughout their time in the industry. "High Low," a previously released single that will be featured on the album, was recorded in lead singer Kyle Morris' Texas apartment.

"The record is a kaleidoscopic landscape of genre and style that changes from song to song, a greatest hits of the sonic worlds the band has inhabited over the years," says Morris.

"Thematically it's just as varied, shifting from songs about the chaos on the streets and loneliness behind the phone screens of America during the pandemic, to humorous tales of twenty-something malaise and the many ways the heart breaks; when love or loved ones are lost. At the heart of this album is the ethos of taking a bad situation and making something of it. It was written during the pandemic while the world was shut down, by a band who has hit enough roadblocks to delay a debut album nine years."

"Sunshine," written by Morris and Derek Fuhrmann, is a nostalgic song about wishing to go back to a time when things felt a little easier and the world was more hopeful. Morris calls this his "apocalypse song" that "tries to capture the paranoia and loneliness of feeling trapped in a room, viewing the world from a phone."

Signed to Another Century, a subsidiary of Sony Music, The Unlikely Candidates are best known for their 2019 hit "Novocaine," which reached #1 on the Alternative Charts. With nearly a million monthly listeners on Spotify, the band is currently on tour, opening for legendary rock band 311's 2022 Spring Tour. They will also be headlining their shows at Smith's Olde Bar in Atlanta, GA, and Tulips FWT in their hometown of Fort Worth, TX.

"Panther Island" is available for pre-order today. Fans can purchase tickets to 311's 2022 Spring Tour and The Unlikely Candidates headline shows here. Follow The Unlikely Candidates on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook for updates on music, tour, and more.

Listen to the new single here: