The Trash Mermaids Release Vibrant New Video For TOKED ON LIFE

The Trash Mermaids, led by Scarlett Blu, have released the vibrant, dance heavy new video for their latest track "Stoked On Life." The song, which was released on Earth Day, is extra meaningful as all proceeds go to Mission Blue in support of ocean conservation. She will bring the song to life at Strange 80s 3D benefit show at The Fonda Theatre on June 1, where she is set to perform alongside acts such as Lindsey Stirling, Gavin Rossdale, Weezer and more.



Watch "Stoked On Life" here:

Scarlett Blu, is a strong supporter of ocean conservation and believes in its critical role in human and ecosystem health. Mission Blue, founded by Sylvia Earle, is a global coalition of more than 200 ocean conservation groups and like-minded organizations dedicated to protecting the world's oceans from threats, including climate change, pollution, habitat destruction and invasive species. The organization supports ocean exploration, research and education with expeditions, documentaries and social media that focus on raising support for a global network of marine protected areas, called "Hope Spots," large enough to restore and protect the ocean.

Scarlett Blu's spirit of adventure led her to sail and dive in the world's oceans and she was really upset by the plastic pollution she saw everywhere. That's why she called her band The Trash Mermaids. With the help of her fans and their communities, she hopes to fulfill the bigger purpose of protecting the world's oceans and preserving its biodiversity.

The Trash Mermaids' music is not defined by genre as they want to appeal to everyone, so are often described as a "genre-hopper." Scarlett Blu writes and creates her own melodies while experimenting and pushing the rules of music. She pours her heart and soul into her songs, turning them into her diary. They are a manifestation of her authentic self.

The Trash Mermaids' Earth Day Song "Stoked On Life" follows prior releases "Sweet Candy," which was produced by Grammy award winning producer Dave Audé (Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Sting), "Up In The Never" which garnered over 4.1 million views on Youtube, as well as "Cryptic Love" and "Xperiel" which both charted on the Billboard Top 20 Dance Club Charts and have a combined 10 million views on Youtube.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You