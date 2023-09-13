The Third Mind Share 'Groovin' Is Easy'

The Third Mind, an improvisational music collective dedicated to experimenting with new, unorthodox, and unrehearsed sounds while paying tribute to groundbreaking artists like Michael Bloomfield and Fred Neil, share the second single and official video for “Groovin’ Is Easy” from their forthcoming album, The Third Mind 2 out October 27.

Glide Magazine, who premiered the “Groovin Is Easy” video, hails “The Third Mind’s take on this classic song is a mind-altering onslaught of psychedelic-tinged guitars with sweeping vocals that add an extra layer of beauty to this example of poetry in motion.”

“I've loved The Electric Flag song, “Groovin' Is Easy” since I first heard it as a preteen in 1968,” offers Dave Alvin. The vocal by Nick Gravenites along with Michael Bloomfield's lyrical guitar work added up to a sweet combination of 60s optimism with earthy, bluesy R+B toughness. Also, the song's major to minor chord structure always struck me as an interesting chord progression to improvise on. With The Third Mind's version, we've tried to create a moodier, darker sonic palette than the original while still keeping the spirit of the Flag's version. Jesse Sykes's evocative vocal lends a compelling touch of sadness to the melody and lyrics that transforms it into a more ambiguous, world-wise lullaby.”

The band will make their live debut performance at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival in San Francisco’s legendary Golden Gate Park September 29-October 1. Using their decades of experience as bandleaders and side-persons, playing both traditional and non-traditional music, The Third Mind combines folk-rock, blues, jazz, post-punk, and freeform psychedelia into their own dark, moody yet also hopeful and beautiful sonic landscapes.

The brainchild of GRAMMY award-winning guitarist Dave Alvin and veteran alternative music bassist Victor Krummenacher (Camper Van Beethoven, Monks of Doom, Eyelids), The Third Mind also features guitarist David Immerglück (Counting Crows, Monks of Doom, Camper Van Beethoven), drummer Michael Jerome (Richard Thompson, Better Than Ezra, John Cale) and vocalist Jesse Sykes from her critically acclaimed group, Jesse Sykes and The Sweeter Hereafter.

The six-song set, which runs the length of three LP sides, features an original composition, “Tall Grass,” written by Jesse Sykes and Dave Alvin for the album along with other material that reflects the band members varied musical histories from a storied time, including, "Groovin' is Easy," "Why Not Your Baby,” "Sally Go Round The Roses," among others.

With a “no safety parachute” recording approach, the band used free-form studio techniques inspired by Miles Davis and showcased on their debut with no rehearsals, no preconceived arrangements, and recording spontaneous group improvisations live in studio. Available for pre-order on CD, Digital and LP formats, the fourth LP side features The Third Mind Mandala etching by Tony Fitzpatrick.

The band previously shared “Tall Grass,” the first single and video from the album; watch/share here. Of the song, Jesse Sykes offers, “‘Tall Grass’ sets out to celebrate the spirit or psyche of place, where the external and internal worlds meet. It’s a midnight serenade, a love song and a bit of a eulogy to the land itself.”

Produced by The Third Mind, the album was recorded by Will Golden at Sir Tiger Studio in Los Angeles, CA, mixed by Craig Parker Adams at Winslow Court Studios in Los Angeles, and mastered by David Glasser at Airshow Mastering.

The group’s 2020 self-titled debut garnered critical praise including American Songwriter who noted it “exceeded anyone’s expectations,” Glide Magazine hailed it as a “mind-blowing experience,” and PopMatters exclaimed “expansive, adventurous music.”