The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023

The String Cheese Incident's all-inclusive weekend in Runaway Bay, Jamaica, just turned up the heat. In addition to the legendary Sam Bush and his band, Maddy O'Neal, Denver's own electro-soul treasure has been added to the weekend.

Maddy will be carrying the vibes deep into the late night and will help keep the party going throughout the weekend. Speaking of late-night - Jason Hann will be lighting up the Jewel pool again this year with a late-night disco party set!

In addition to the three full two-set SCI shows already planned for the weekend, the band is thrilled to announce a seventh rare and intimate acoustic set.

There will be many opportunities for fans to spend quality time with band members. Upon arrival, attendees will have the opportunity to sign up for several chances to participate in a variety of activities with the band, including paddle boarding or kayaking with Billy and Keith, a scavenger hunt around the resort with Kyle, a beach soccer tournament with Kang, an opportunity to learn traditional Jamaican rhythms in the Jamaican Drum Circle with Jason, or be a part of a special offsite group excursion with Travis.

Each package purchased will automatically be entered into an exclusive "Dinner with the Band" lottery. Winners will enjoy an intimate, ocean-view rooftop dinner with all 6 members of SCI.