Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023

The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023

The event will be from January 20-23.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

The String Cheese Incident's all-inclusive weekend in Runaway Bay, Jamaica, just turned up the heat. In addition to the legendary Sam Bush and his band, Maddy O'Neal, Denver's own electro-soul treasure has been added to the weekend.

Maddy will be carrying the vibes deep into the late night and will help keep the party going throughout the weekend. Speaking of late-night - Jason Hann will be lighting up the Jewel pool again this year with a late-night disco party set!

In addition to the three full two-set SCI shows already planned for the weekend, the band is thrilled to announce a seventh rare and intimate acoustic set.

There will be many opportunities for fans to spend quality time with band members. Upon arrival, attendees will have the opportunity to sign up for several chances to participate in a variety of activities with the band, including paddle boarding or kayaking with Billy and Keith, a scavenger hunt around the resort with Kyle, a beach soccer tournament with Kang, an opportunity to learn traditional Jamaican rhythms in the Jamaican Drum Circle with Jason, or be a part of a special offsite group excursion with Travis.

Each package purchased will automatically be entered into an exclusive "Dinner with the Band" lottery. Winners will enjoy an intimate, ocean-view rooftop dinner with all 6 members of SCI.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Lil Nas X Kicks Off 'Long Live Montero' World TourPhotos: Lil Nas X Kicks Off 'Long Live Montero' World Tour
September 8, 2022

Check out photos from the opening night of Lil Nas X's 'Long Live Montero' world tour. The performance featured hits from his latest album including “Industry Baby”, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “That’s What I Want” along with fan favourites such as “Scoop” and “Dead Right Now”. Plus, see remaining tour dates.
Tritonal Release New Album 'Coalesce'Tritonal Release New Album 'Coalesce'
September 8, 2022

Iconic electronic duo Tritonal has released their highly anticipated fifth-studio album Coalesce via Enhanced Music. The 18-track LP came to life as the duo began to reflect on their experiences together while coming to terms with their connection to creating music, their purpose as artists, and coming home to their real roots and sound.
OAKMAN Announces New EP 'SCP'OAKMAN Announces New EP 'SCP'
September 8, 2022

SCP, an acronym for “sugar-coated pill,” is the band’s third EP which follows up their sophomore EP, Plastic World, released back in 2018. The EP shines a light on the trio’s growth through the addition of 80’s style synths, punchy drums and a groovy bass, all the while keeping their core pop-punk energetic guitars. Pre-save the EP now!
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks & More Hit the PINOCCHIO Red CarpetPhotos: Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks & More Hit the PINOCCHIO Red Carpet
September 8, 2022

Among those in attendance at the event, sponsored in part by Verizon, were stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans, along with Director/Writer/Producer Robert Zemeckis, Composers Alan Silvestri (Score and Original Songs) and Glen Ballard (Original Songs), and more. Check out photos from the red carpet now!
The Garden Release New Album 'Horseshit on Route 66'The Garden Release New Album 'Horseshit on Route 66'
September 8, 2022

Southern California band The Garden have released their new album, Horseshit on Route 66. The 11-tracks that make up their latest are some of twin brothers Wyatt & Fletcher Shears most fiery endeavors to date. Listen to the new album and watch a new music video now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates.