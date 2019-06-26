The Story So Far Release Music Video for 'If I Fall'

The Story So Far are premiering a very special music video for "If I Fall" today. Filmed while the band was in Japan on tour earlier this year, this music video was shot entirely on Super 16 and Super 8 Film over a 10 day period. Director Eric Soucy used a handheld windup camera that could only shoot 23 seconds at a time, filming from 7am until well into the evening. The results are a captivating visual story of frontman Parker Cannon journeying through places like Golden Gai, Shinjuku, Shibuya crossing, Philosophers Path and the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest.

Watch the music video below!

"This song is about self-doubt and dealing with pressure. I had an awesome experience doing this video because the director Eric Soucy is a close friend of many years, and he understood the vision I had in mind. Also, Ian Hurdle and Anthony Miralles gave excellent execution of every single shot beside Eric which made for a good vibe and a great video." shares Cannon on the track and new video.

"If I Fall" comes from the band's recent Pure Noise Records release, Proper Dose. The album shows the band taking bold creative leaps, finally making the record that they'd always wanted to. They spent just as much time reworking the songs on Proper Dose as they did writing them.

Aided by the mixing of Eric Valentine (Third Eye Blind, Queens Of The Stone Age), Proper Dose became a cohesive album by effectively uniting the band's past with their present. At its core, Proper Dose is about finding balance between the person you were and the person you wish to be, and it shows the band working to bridge that gap. It's a brave record, the kind that sees The Story So Far showing their fans just how far they've come and inviting them to go on the journey with them.

The Story So Far is currently performing across the United States on select dates of the inaugural Rockstar Energy Drink DISRUPT Festival and will also be taking part in the Vans Warped Tour 25th Anniversary celebrations on both coasts. Additional festival appearances including Riot Fest and MO POP as well as international appearances at Openair, Rocco del Schlacko and Reading and Leeds Festivals will keep the band busy throughout the Summer. For a full list of shows, please see below or visithttp://thestorysofarca.com/.

Upcoming The Story So Far Tour Dates:

June 26 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Fairgrounds+

June 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood+

June 29 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion+

June 30 - 2019 Vans Warped Tour 25th Anniversary - Atlantic City, NJ

July 2 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+

July 3 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage+

July 5 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center+

July 6 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center+

July 7 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre+

July 9 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live+

July 21 - 2019 Vans Warped Tour 25th Anniversary - Mountain View, CA

July 24 - Nampa, ID @ Idaho Center Arena

July 27 + 28 - MO POP Music Festival - West Riverfront Park - Detroit, MI

August 7 - Eschwege, Germany @ Open Flair Festival

August 8 - Puttlingen, Germany @ Rocco del Schlacko Festivalgelände

August 10 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar

August 11 - Vienna, Austria @ Club Chelsea

August 12 - Munchen, Germany @ Strom

August 14 - Nago-torbole, Itale @ Parco Pavese

August 15 - Gampel-bratsch, Switzerland @ Openair Gampel

August 16 - Klein Leipzig, Germany @ Highfield Festival

August 17 - Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop

August 20 - Hamburg-nord, Germany @ Sommer in Altona

August 21 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ Poppodium 013

August 22 - London, UK @ New Cross Inn

August 23 - Wetherby, UK @ Leeds Festival

August 25 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

September 13 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

+ - Rockstar Energy Drink DISRUPT Festival Dates





Related Articles View More Music Stories