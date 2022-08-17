Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Soft Pink Truth Covers Coil's 'The Anal Staircase'

The Soft Pink Truth Covers Coil's 'The Anal Staircase'

The Soft Pink Truth's new album will be released on October 21.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 17, 2022  

Ahead of the release of the Was It Ever Real? mini-album this Friday, and forthcoming full album Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This? out October 21st, Drew Daniel of Matmos aka The Soft Pink Truth has shared the hypnotic, undulating new video for his interpretation of Coil's immortal queer classic "The Anal Staircase".

Fletcher Pratt's suitably suggestive video worms ever deeper into a seemingly infinite tunnel, suggesting psychedelic transcendence as much as it does dark-room hedonism.

Daniel elaborates on the choice of track and the making of the video: "I discovered Coil at age 16, buying their albums "Scatology" and "Horse Rotorvator" as a follow-up to loving Throbbing Gristle, but they were their own elegant proposition, and the idea of two gay men who are a couple and made music together looked to me like an ideal for living.

Eventually, life took a turn and I wound up meeting them both in person and becoming, if not friends (I was too much of a fanboy to be relaxed enough around them for it to be a true friendship), then at least acquaintances. John would phone me up and we would talk, and we hung out in London and Barcelona when in the same orbit with each other. After John Balance's death, I began to play a cover of "The Anal Staircase", and had the chance to play it live in front of Sleazy before his own passing.

We hugged and talked about John backstage, and Sleazy was moved by the cover and thanked me. In the wake of their deaths, the cover was something that I wanted to record properly and finally decided that the time was right only this year, after talking to Stephen Thrower about it (Thrower was the third member of Coil at the time the song was recorded, and is now a member of Cyclobe and Unica Zürn, and a friend of mine).

For the video, I wanted to visually depict the feeling of an endless spiral that picks up the anal / intestinal / rectal but also architectural conceit of the original Coil artwork for the single, and asked Fletcher Pratt to animate something that would represent that formally, and to foreground the lyrics in a direct way.

The bright white font is supposed to recall the kind of fonts used in pornographic "hypnosis" videos, in which large texts bombard the viewer with mind-altering commandments. The cover and the video are dedicated to John Balance, Peter "Sleazy" Christopherson, and Stephen Thrower."

Asked to explain his new album's gauntlet-throwing title, Drew Daniel says: "years ago a friend was DJing in a club and a woman came into the DJ booth and asked 'is it going to get any deeper than this?' and the phrase became a kind of mantra for us. What did she really want? This album was created as an attempt to imagine possible musical responses to her question."

Throughout the ten songs of the album, the provocation to go "deeper" prompts promiscuous moves across the genres of disco, minimalism, ambient, and jazz, sliding onto and off of the dancefloor, sweeping higher and lower on the scale of frequencies, engaging both philosophical texts re-set as pop lyrics and wordless glossolalia.

Rather than a dryly pursued thesis, the music flows across emotional terrain from upfront peaks to melancholic valleys, often within the same song. The accompanying mini-album Was It Ever Real? explores equally eclectic zones in deep dance music and minimalism, from the aching vocals and throbbing beats of the Dark Room Mix of "Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This?" to the closing title track's slow-burning post-soul instrumental.

The Was It Ever Real? mini-album is released as part of Thrill Jockey Records' 30th anniversary series of limited-edition collaborations and new albums, which also includes new music from Sam Prekop & John McEntire, Douglas Andrew McCombs (Tortoise, Brokeback), Dan Friel (Upper Wilds), The Body & OAA and Colpitts (Kid Millions / Man Forever).

Watch the new music video here:

The Soft Pink Truth Covers Coil's 'The Anal Staircase'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




From This Author - Michael Major


Collabro Announces a Farewell Tour DatesCollabro Announces a Farewell Tour Dates
August 17, 2022

Following eight triumphant years, Collabro, the world’s most popular musical theatre vocal group, have announced their farewell tour. Michael Auger, Jamie Lambert, Matthew Pagan and Thomas J. Redgrave invite their fans across the country to come along and celebrate with them this winter. Check out the upcoming tour dates now!
Demi Lovato Kicks off Three-Day Takeover on THE TONIGHT SHOWDemi Lovato Kicks off Three-Day Takeover on THE TONIGHT SHOW
August 17, 2022

 Ahead of the release of their new album “HOLY FVCK,” global sensation and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Demi Lovato will serve as special guest, co-host and musical performance during three jam-packed nights. Watch them perform 'Substance' from the new album now!
THE VIEW Ends Season 25 as Most-Watched Daytime Talk ShowTHE VIEW Ends Season 25 as Most-Watched Daytime Talk Show
August 17, 2022

“The View” finishes the 2021-2022 season ranked No. 1 among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs in Households (1.7 – tied with “Dr. Phil”) and Total Viewers (2.411 million). In fact, after its historic finish during the 2020-2021 season, “The View” took take the top spot in both measures for the 2nd consecutive year.
VIDEO: Brian D'Arcy James Discusses Star-Studded INTO THE WOODS Audiences on GMAVIDEO: Brian D'Arcy James Discusses Star-Studded INTO THE WOODS Audiences on GMA
August 16, 2022

Brian D'Arcy James sat down on GMA3 this morning to discuss starring in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods. During the interview, James discussed working alongside his 'stage wife' Sara Bareilles and Jennifer Lopez, Hillary Clinton, Scarlett Johansson, and Colin Jost coming to the show. Watch the new video interview now!
Dates Announced for Live In The Vineyard 2022 and Live In The Vineyard Goes Country 2023Dates Announced for Live In The Vineyard 2022 and Live In The Vineyard Goes Country 2023
August 16, 2022

The 3-day private experiences bring together music supervisors, radio programmers, DSP curators, label executives, VIPs, corporate hospitality groups, and more from around the country to celebrate and hear brand new music by some of the most successful artists as well as the most popular emerging artists in a unique arrangement.