The Soft Pink Truth Announces New EP 'Was It Ever Real?'

Prolific producer and sound artist Drew Daniel aka The Soft Pink Truth has announced new mini-album Was It Ever Real?, due out August 19th as a limited-edition CD and cassette. Four new songs kick off where Daniel's acclaimed last album Shall We Go On Sinning So That Grace May Increase? left us, moving effortlessly between disco, minimalism, ambient, and jazz, sliding on and off of the dancefloor.

Ahead of the mini-album's release, Daniel has shared the video for first single "Is It Going To Get Deeper Than This? (Dark Room Mix)". Directed by Fletcher Pratt, the video propels artwork by Robert Beatty (Oneohtrix Point Never, The Weeknd, The Flaming Lips) into three-dimensions, Pratt sculpting a shimmering labyrinth whose shape undulates in time with the track's space age, sensuous rhythms.

Across the release other-worldly beats are loaded with inventive sounds and surprising breaks, including contributions from Matmos' M.C. Schmidt, Daniel Clarke, Id M Theft Able, Rose E. Kross, Tripp Trapp Trull, Koye Berry, Mark Lightcap (Acetone), and Andrew Bernstien (Horse Lords). The EP also features a cover of Coil's immortal queer classic "The Anal Staircase", reinterpreted here with slinky hi-hats, a horn section and psychedelic vocal treatments.

The closing title track is a slow-burning post-soul instrumental number with twanging lead guitar from Acetone's Mark Lightcap and harpsichord by Tom Boram. This is not retro kitsch but pays homage to highly personal interpretations of disco such as Arthur Russell, Don Ray, Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band, and Mandré, or the jazz funk of Creed Taylor and CTI Records.

This limited mini album (a harbinger of where The Soft Pink Truth is headed) is part of Thrill Jockey's 30th anniversary special limited releases, also including recent and upcoming releases from Sam Prekop & John McEntire, The Body & OAA, Colpitts (aka Kid Millions / Man Forever) and Sally Anne Morgan.

Watch the new music video here: