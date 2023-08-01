The Sindecut & Ijeoma Share New Jazz-Inspired Single 'Lucky'

The track is fromtheir upcoming debut album ‘Late’ (release date Friday 1st September via Tru Thoughts).

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 1 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 2 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 4 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+

The Sindecut & Ijeoma Share New Jazz-Inspired Single 'Lucky'

Pioneering British Hip-Hop crew The Sindecut (featuring founding member DJ Fingers) and New York-based Geordie, singer-songwriter Ijeoma share jazz-inspired single “Lucky”, the origin track for their upcoming debut album ‘Late’ (release date Friday 1st September via Tru Thoughts).

The new tune follows the lead single from the LP, “Different”, a track created on the day of Winnie Mandela's funeral and is about navigating and learning from life’s situations. 

“Lucky” has a rich jazz and big-band feel at its core, melding double bass and cinematic horns into an epic montage, with a swagger that soundtracks the streets of New York. Talking about the new song, the duo say: “It was the first song we wrote for the album, so it will always be special for us. We were testing out working together remotely. It just worked, so we built on that momentum and created the album.” 

“Lucky” features DJ Fingers' trademark larger-than-life drums and Ijeoma’s magnetic vocals. The single follows “Stand Tall”, an infectious slice of breakbeat street soul and The Sindecut and Ijeoma’s debut release on Tru Thoughts and marked a new chapter for the duo on the Brighton-based imprint.

Since signing with Tru Thoughts, The Sindecut & Ijeoma have won plaudits from the likes of Don Letts, Craig Charles (BBC 6Music), Mr Scruff, Bill Brewster and many more. ‘Late’ is the cumulative outcome garnered from a 20-year creative collaboration and vision between Karl (The Sindecut/DJ Fingers) and Jess (Ijeoma) and is being released as a super limited edition, hand-numbered, run of 500 vinyl, never to be repressed (in any format, variation or colour) ever again. 

The album features a host of stellar musicians, such as keyboardist Jackson Baird (Mama Sutra, Sean Khan, Marcina Arnold); jazz trumpet and flugelhorn player Kevin G Davy (Cymande, Kevin Davy Quartet D’Semble), who has recorded and toured with Finley Quaye, Lamb, Adam F and Lemn Sissay's Secret Society; and award-winning bassist/double bassist Rio Kai (Nérija, Seed, Stratos, Do Not Assume) who has performed with pillars of the jazz scene like Courtney Pine, Jason Yarde and Zoe Rahman. 

Talking about the upcoming record, Karl, aka DJ Fingers, says: “This album is a long time coming. I think the time has allowed us to mature in how we want to sound, and we are just attempting to build on our momentum creatively and are forever grateful to be collaborating with the musicians we work with.” Jess, aka Ijeoma, adds, “we paired the album with animations that interpret and bring to life the theme of each song on the record.”

London hip-hop collective The Sindecut are credited as one of the pioneers of the UK hip-hop scene, releasing the acclaimed ‘Changing The Scenery’ album in 1990 on Virgin Records (which was sampled by The Prodigy in “We Are The Ruffest” from the remix album of their classic ‘The Prodigy Experience’). The Sindecut were one of the first UK hip-hop groups to sign to a major label – fusing their sound with soul and reggae.

DJ Fingers is hailed as one of the first turntablists in the UK and featured in the iconic 1997 ‘Bad Meaning Good’ BBC documentary about UK hip-hop culture. A self-described Breakbeat DJ for MCs, he understands his role and link to the Sound System tradition. Influenced by the likes of Grandmaster Flash, Kool Herc, Grand Mixer DST, DJ Whizz Kid, and DJ Jazzy Jay – Fingers’ fundamental mantra is the running theme of “Knowledge of Self”, which he always strives to push conceptually through his many projects. 

Ijeoma first began songwriting as a child using an old stereo for tape-to-tape recordings: “I would switch cassettes back and forth, plugging in a mic to layer vocal harmonies”. Later, she started performing her material at hip-hop and drum and bass nights on open mics. First in Newcastle, and then London, which led her to meet DJ Fingers. A talented graphic designer, Ijeoma leads the creative direction for The Sindecut and Ijeoma.

The Sindecut spent their early days performing at the Swiss Cottage Community Centre, before releasing an eponymous debut single in 1986. Other members congregated around the nucleus of rapper Crazy Noddy and DJ Fingers, including Lyne Lyn (rapper), DJ Don’t Ramp (producer), Mix Man G, Mad P and, later, Spike Tee and Louise Francis. Various members travelled to America in 1987/8 to get a contract with B-Boy Records but lost out on the chance when label boss Bill Kamarra was sent to prison. 

They elected to set up their own label, Jgunglelist, instead (an interesting use of the term before it was used by the ‘jungle’ UK club movement). The Sindecut made their name with the infectious rhythms of ‘Posse’. It was an imposing stew of ragga vocals and hip-hop breaks. Their first club hit, though, was ‘Sindecut Kickin’ Yeah’, on another independent label, Baad.

They grew up with the similarly formulated Soul II Soul, merging soul and reggae with rap: “It's just our influences, really. Americans have a lot of influences, but they tend to make one type of music. We want to make music that we are influenced by and put it together into a new sound”. Their debut album showcased raps backed by orchestrated strings and frantic live drums - an almost ‘new age’ hip-hop affair.




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Comedian, Actor & Viral Sensation Kyle Gordon Announces Debut Musical Comedy Album Photo
Comedian, Actor & Viral Sensation Kyle Gordon Announces Debut Musical Comedy Album

New York based comedian, actor, writer and improviser Kyle Gordon has announced he will release his debut album of satirical music through a new partnership with BMG. 

2
RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC Returns To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall November 2023 Photo
RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC Returns To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall November 2023

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac returns to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:00PM.

3
Brady Riley Makes Pour Decisions In New Country Single Photo
Brady Riley Makes 'Pour Decisions' In New Country Single

Country artist Brady Riley releases new single 'Pour Decisions.' The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

4
McMillin Releases New Single And Music Video For Drown Me Out Photo
McMillin Releases New Single And Music Video For 'Drown Me Out'

Discover McMillin's latest single and music video 'Drown Me Out' in this immersive pop-rock experience. Dive into the funky vibes and mesmerizing beats as McMillin takes you on a vivid journey through miscommunication in romantic relationships. Check out the music video and listen to the single now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Café Mambo Ibiza Launches Ultimate DJ Competition With AbsolutCafé Mambo Ibiza Launches Ultimate DJ Competition With Absolut
Durand Bernarr Partners With Spotify for Two New Spotify SinglesDurand Bernarr Partners With Spotify for Two New Spotify Singles
Kim Petras Joins Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola on 'Tqum'Kim Petras Joins Sofia Reyes & Danna Paola on 'Tqum'
Richard Walters Releases New Single 'Anchor'Richard Walters Releases New Single 'Anchor'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
SHUCKED