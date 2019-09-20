The Shelters Release New Album JUPITER SIDECAR

Southern California alt-rock outfit The Shelters have released their second studio album Jupiter Sidecar, out today on Warner Records. Praised by Flaunt for its "modern, guitar heavy sound," the new album presented an interesting challenge for the band, as it was the first music they wrote in the wake of mentor Tom Petty's tragic passing. They returned to Petty's home studio in Malibu - where they'd spent countless hours crafting their 2016 debut - to absorb that history while simultaneously pushing forward and coming into their own.

"In many ways, the record really shows we're a California band," affirms Chase Simpson [vocals, guitar]. "There's a bit of the beach. There's a bit of the desert. There's a bit of the seventies L.A. rock scene still around. We're definitely old souls who have been exposed to great stuff-but we're here in 2019."

To celebrate the album's release, The Shelters are playing a hometown show at The Echo on October 2. Last time they played LA, BuzzbandsLA noted, "Not even the soundproofed walls of [the venue] could contain the fuzz of their surf swagger and waves of synth swells," so brace yourself for October 2. Tickets are available here.

The Shelters fan a fresh flame with classic fuel on their second full-length, Jupiter Sidecar. Ebbing and flowing between rock 'n' roll roots, surf swagger, synth swells, and unassuming pop ambition, the Los Angeles-based group-Chase Simpson [vocals, guitar], Josh Jove [guitar, vocals], and Sebastian Harris [drums]-have quietly cemented themselves as a fan and critical favorite. With their debut, produced by none other than the late Tom Petty, they racked up 14 million streams with single "Rebel Heart" and toured with the likes of The Head and The Heart, Royal Blood, Gary Clark Jr., The Killers, and more. Now with Petty gone, The Shelters returned to his studio Shoreline Recorders in Malibu to craft Jupiter Sidecar and to mourn the loss of their friend and mentor; and in the process learned to rely on one another like never before.





