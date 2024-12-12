The Rumjacks to Release New LP 'Dead Anthems' in 2025

The album is due out on February 7th, 2025.
Celtic Punk titans The Rumjacks have announced their new album Dead Anthems, due out February 7th, 2025 via FOUR FOUR. News of the forthcoming album’s release date comes on the heels of the band teasing new music with recent singles “An Irish Goodbye On St. Valentines Day”, and the pro-imigrant anthem “Come Hell Or High Water”.
The band’s forthcoming 6th LP follows their 2021 LP Hestia, which was lauded by Kerrang as “the complete package” full of “social commentary, lore and affecting storytelling.” Dead Anthems was recorded in Asbury Park, NJ and co-produced by The Rumjacks lead singer Mike Rivkees along with The Bouncing Souls founder Pete Steinkopf, who has lent his talent to albums from artists such as Beach Slang, The Menzingers, and Brian Fallon (Gaslight Anthem).
The band also recently announced a massive UK and European tour for the new year as well, and have been confirmed for the 2025 Red Bridge Festival lineup in Quebec, Canada next June. All upcoming tour dates can be found below and via therumjacks.com/shows.
With the new singles “An Irish Goodbye On St. Valentine’s Day” and “Come Hell or High Water”, it’s clear the Sydney-born-and-bred band has developed a lot without losing their loud, high-energy party-time essence. It would be impossible for a 17-year-old band to have not grown and changed somehow, but the core sound remains intact and consistent across five studio albums, two live albums, and multiple EPs and singles. Their best-known track, "An Irish Pub Song," went viral with over 91 million views and counting on YouTube alone.
JANUARY
31 - Florence, Italy @ VHS Club
FEBRUARY
01 - Mantova, Italy @ Acri Tom Club
02 - Milan, IT @ Legend Club
04 - Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Upload
05 - València, Spain @ 16 Toneladas
06 - Madrid, Spain @ Gruta 77
07 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain @ Sala Malatesta
08 - Oviedo, Spain @ Cerveceria GONG
09 - Bilbao, Spain @ Zorrotzako Gaztetxea
12 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns
13 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
14 - Leeds, UK @ The Key Club
15 - Glasgow, UK @ The Cathouse
17 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
18 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Room
19 - Wolverhampton, UK @ KK’s Steel Mill
20 - Milton Keynes, UK @ The Craufurd Arms
21 - London, UK @ The Underworld
22 - Southampton, UK @ Papillon
26 - Hannover, Germany @ MusikZentrum
27 - Antwerp, Belgium @ TRIX
28 - Parthenay, France @ DIFF’ART
MARCH
01 - Tarbes, France @ La Gespe
04 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage Club
05 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
07 - Vienna, Austria @ Flex
08 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar
09 - Warsaw, Poland @ Klub Proxima
10 - Dresden, Germany @ Beatpol
11 - Hamburg, Germany @ Logo
13 - Berlin, Germany @ SO36
14 - Cologne, Germany @ Luxor
15 - Paris, France @ Le Trainon
16 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Das Bett
17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
JUNE
07 - Quebec, Canada @ Red Bridge Fest
