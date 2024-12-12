The Rumjacks to Release New LP 'Dead Anthems' in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celtic Punk titans The Rumjacks have announced their new album Dead Anthems, due out February 7th, 2025 via FOUR FOUR. News of the forthcoming album’s release date comes on the heels of the band teasing new music with recent singles “An Irish Goodbye On St. Valentines Day”, and the pro-imigrant anthem “Come Hell Or High Water”.

The band’s forthcoming 6th LP follows their 2021 LP Hestia, which was lauded by Kerrang as “the complete package” full of “social commentary, lore and affecting storytelling.” Dead Anthems was recorded in Asbury Park, NJ and co-produced by The Rumjacks lead singer Mike Rivkees along with The Bouncing Souls founder Pete Steinkopf, who has lent his talent to albums from artists such as Beach Slang, The Menzingers, and Brian Fallon (Gaslight Anthem).

The band also recently announced a massive UK and European tour for the new year as well, and have been confirmed for the 2025 Red Bridge Festival lineup in Quebec, Canada next June. All upcoming tour dates can be found below and via therumjacks.com/shows.

With the new singles “An Irish Goodbye On St. Valentine’s Day” and “Come Hell or High Water”, it’s clear the Sydney-born-and-bred band has developed a lot without losing their loud, high-energy party-time essence. It would be impossible for a 17-year-old band to have not grown and changed somehow, but the core sound remains intact and consistent across five studio albums, two live albums, and multiple EPs and singles. Their best-known track, "An Irish Pub Song," went viral with over 91 million views and counting on YouTube alone.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

JANUARY

31 - Florence, Italy @ VHS Club

FEBRUARY

01 - Mantova, Italy @ Acri Tom Club

02 - Milan, IT @ Legend Club

04 - Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Upload

05 - València, Spain @ 16 Toneladas

06 - Madrid, Spain @ Gruta 77

07 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain @ Sala Malatesta

08 - Oviedo, Spain @ Cerveceria GONG

09 - Bilbao, Spain @ Zorrotzako Gaztetxea

12 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

13 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

14 - Leeds, UK @ The Key Club

15 - Glasgow, UK @ The Cathouse

17 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

18 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Room

19 - Wolverhampton, UK @ KK’s Steel Mill

20 - Milton Keynes, UK @ The Craufurd Arms

21 - London, UK @ The Underworld

22 - Southampton, UK @ Papillon

26 - Hannover, Germany @ MusikZentrum

27 - Antwerp, Belgium @ TRIX

28 - Parthenay, France @ DIFF’ART

MARCH

01 - Tarbes, France @ La Gespe

04 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage Club

05 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

07 - Vienna, Austria @ Flex

08 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar

09 - Warsaw, Poland @ Klub Proxima

10 - Dresden, Germany @ Beatpol

11 - Hamburg, Germany @ Logo

13 - Berlin, Germany @ SO36

14 - Cologne, Germany @ Luxor

15 - Paris, France @ Le Trainon

16 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Das Bett

17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

JUNE

07 - Quebec, Canada @ Red Bridge Fest

Comments