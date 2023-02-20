Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Roots & Live Nation Urban Announce 2023 'Roots Picnic Weekend'

The Roots & Live Nation Urban Announce 2023 'Roots Picnic Weekend'

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, February 22 at 10AM ET.

Feb. 20, 2023  

GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum hip-hop luminaries The Roots and Live Nation Urban reveal the details for the 2023 installment of "Roots Picnic." Renowned for its complete musical and cultural immersion, the two-day festival will be back at The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, 2023.

This year, a special stand-up comedy performance from Dave Chappelle and The Roots at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, June 2 will kick off the weekend. A fan club presale launches tomorrow, February 21 at 12PM ET, and general on-sale follows on Wednesday, February 22 at 10AM ET. Weekend tickets and VIP packages will be available HERE.

This year marks a very special first as multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning legend Diddy will headline the festival with The Roots delivering a set highlighted by decades of his definitive hits.

Additionally, Ms. Lauryn Hill will co-headline and perform the entirety of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill - a rare event­- to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the seminal album's release. Award-winning American comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor Dave Chappelle will make his "Roots Picnic" debut performing with The Roots on what promises to be a seismic, first-ever comedy set of this magnitude.

The impressive line-up also hosts a massive celebration of Philadelphia talent including a headline set from Lil Uzi Vert, the return of Eve during Black Thought's Live Mixtape set, DJ Drama, Kindred the Family Soul, a State Property Reunion, and more. Check out the full confirmed lineup below.

Offering an inimitable experience, "Roots Picnic" also invites crowds to enjoy the fan-favorite Podcast Stage which will be headlined by live podcasts from Charlamagne Tha God and Off The Record with DJ Akademiks in addition to Don't Call Me White Girl, Lip Service with Angela Yee, People's Party with Talib Kweli, and of course, Questlove Supreme. The concourse also boasts various activations and engagements, ranging from film to social justice.

"Roots Picnic" has continued to be one of the summer's most highly anticipated festivals and a celebration of Philadelphia's robust music scene. Over the years, it's been named one of UPROXX's "Best Festivals For Hip-Hop Fans Of Any Generation" and lauded as "a major staple within the Black community." Billboard included the Roots Picnic in their Top 50 Music Festivals round-up, and perhaps BET put it best, "the two-day event proves why hip hop is such a regenerative force of nature."

Since launching in 2007, The Roots Picnic has stood at the crossroads of music and culture, entertaining, engaging, and enlightening millions of fans along the way. Its dynamic lineups have included everyone from The Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Phantogram, Usher, Nas, A$AP Rocky, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Future to Vampire Weekend, The War on Drugs, Gary Clark, Jr., Solange, Diplo, Gnarls Barkley, and more. "Roots Picnic" isn't just a cornerstone of the group's career, but a cornerstone of the culture.

FULL LINEUP:

Diddy w/ The Roots

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Lil Uzi Vert

Dave Chappelle w/ The Roots

Soulquarians Set featuring Roy Ayers & The Isley Bros

Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes & Eve

Ari Lennox

Lucky Daye

City Girls

Maverick City

Syd

Glorilla

DJ Drama

Uncle Waffles

Saucy Santana

DVSN

Kindred The Family Soul

Spinall

State Property Reunion (Freeway, Beanie Siegel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino & Sparks)

Little Brother

Yussef Dayes Experience

Adam Blackstone w/ Coco Jones & Mary Mary

Baller Alert Presents Go Go: Backyard Band vs Rare Essence

Symba

Fridayy

Mike Phillips

Rocky

Dappa

Akin Inaj & Inutech

PODCAST STAGE:

Charlamagne Tha God

Off The Record with DJ Akademiks

Don't Call Me White Girl

Lip Service with Angela Yee

Questlove Supreme

People's Party with Talib Kweli

Pour Minds

Trap Nerds

The Office XIV

Love + Grit

**Lineup subject to change



FOCUS Announce Re-Scheduled & New Dates For Their Focus 50 Tour Photo
FOCUS Announce Re-Scheduled & New Dates For Their Focus 50 Tour
The band are Thijs van Leer (Hammond organ, flute and vocals) and Pierre van der Linden (drums), who are delighted to still be performing 50 years on, together with Menno Gootjes (guitar) and Udo Pannekeet (bass) who are among the cream of Dutch musicians and grew up with the genius of Focus.
Dan Horne Of Circles Around The Sun & Grateful Shred To Release Debut Studio Album Cou Photo
Dan Horne Of Circles Around The Sun & Grateful Shred To Release Debut Studio Album 'Count The Clouds' On April 7
Record producer and electric bassist Dan Horne returns to his Lone Palm a.k.a. Liberty Hair Farm studio in Echo Park, Los Angeles for his debut full-length studio album, Count The Clouds, due out on April 7, 2023.
Chuck D To Celebrate Book Launch With Streaming Event, February 16 Photo
Chuck D To Celebrate Book Launch With Streaming Event, February 16
StagePilot and Genesis Publications are hosting a special streaming book launch event from Thursday, February 16 at 7pmGMT/7pmEST/7pmPST through Sunday, February 26 with the groundbreaking hip hop pioneer, activist and artist Chuck D. Celebrating the release of his first fine art book Livin' Loud (out now), Chuck D discusses his musical and artistic trajectory offering unprecedented insight into his life and work. 
High Moon Releases Cult Singer-Songwriter Laurie Styvers First-Ever Anthology Photo
High Moon Releases Cult Singer-Songwriter Laurie Styvers' First-Ever Anthology
Produced by Murphy (known for his landmark work with Gerry Rafferty, Richard and Linda Thompson, Van Morrison, and more), Styvers’ Hush recordings revealed her as an exceptional songstress with a humble and captivating vocal presence, redolent of such iconic artists as Carole King, Karen Carpenter, and Judee Sill.

From This Author - Michael Major


High Moon Releases Cult Singer-Songwriter Laurie Styvers' First-Ever AnthologyHigh Moon Releases Cult Singer-Songwriter Laurie Styvers' First-Ever Anthology
February 17, 2023

Produced by Murphy (known for his landmark work with Gerry Rafferty, Richard and Linda Thompson, Van Morrison, and more), Styvers’ Hush recordings revealed her as an exceptional songstress with a humble and captivating vocal presence, redolent of such iconic artists as Carole King, Karen Carpenter, and Judee Sill.
Ber Releases New 'Halfway' EPBer Releases New 'Halfway' EP
February 17, 2023

Halfway, the new EP from rising artist Ber, is out now via AWAL. The EP showcases her lofty range as a songwriter, artist and creator, while growing her already fiercely passionate fanbase. In addition, Ber’s music video for the track “Slutphase” premieres, directed by frequent collaborator Sawyer Brice.
Marlon Wayans to Debut New Comedy Special on HBO Max in MarchMarlon Wayans to Debut New Comedy Special on HBO Max in March
February 17, 2023

Filmed at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Wayans delivers a hilarious hour-long performance, unleashing his spot-on impressions and fearless physical comedy to address one of the most infamous recent events in pop culture – “the slap” that took place at the 94th Academy Awards® ceremony. Watch the new video trailer now!
Aime Simone Releases His New Single 'Baby Don't Quit'Aime Simone Releases His New Single 'Baby Don't Quit'
February 17, 2023

Jake Erland is the director and DOP for the video, and it is creative directed by Sonja Fix. Both Aime and Sonja are featured in the music video, which is both dark and soft, where light and shadow clash, just like Aime's artistic approach. Both mainstream and underground, Aime Simone is a sensitive author, full of audacity.
Eloise Has 'Giant Feelings' in New SingleEloise Has 'Giant Feelings' in New Single
February 17, 2023

23-year-old London-based singer-songwriter Eloise releases a song and accompanying music video, “Giant Feelings.” She also announces a run of headlining European tour dates that’ll kick off on June 2nd in Paris at La Maroquinerie and culminate at London’s iconic KOKO. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
share