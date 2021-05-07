The Rockabilly Rumble is Now Accepting Submissions

The Rockabilly Artists Alliance has announced the launch of The Rockabilly Rumble Original Song Contest, a global song competition open to unsigned artists and songwriters worldwide. The winning song will be awarded a studio session with Rockabilly icon and Stray Cats drummer, Slim Jim Phantom, [pictured] and more.

The Rockabilly Artists Alliance has teamed up with top producers, digital event specialists, and legendary music icons to present the biggest online Rockabilly original song competition ever. The Rockabilly Rumble is now accepting original song submissions through its online portal. Submissions will be accepted through June 21, 2021, and a selection committee will then choose 16 finalists for a single-elimination bracket tournament. The competition will then be open to public fan voting to determine the winners of the head-to-head battles.

"The newly formed Rockabilly Artists Alliance honors the roots and history of Rockabilly and the Rockabilly Rumble is great way to highlight artists and songwriters who continue to preserve the Rockabilly style," says Jeff Cole, Executive Director of the RAA.

Billed as "an epic search for the world's best new rockabilly song," the online contest will pit songs entered against one another in a multi-week contest. In cooperation with Blow Your Mind Productions, The contest is open to unsigned artists and songwriters worldwide and requires the entry of one original song. There is no cost to enter. A panel of celebrities will critique the Top 16 finalists, but ultimately it is fans who will choose the winners by a public, online vote. To date, the panel is expected to include Slim Jim Phantom of Stray Cats (who also serves on the RAA Advisory Board); living legend and guitar master, James Burton; versatile, multi-award-winning singer/songwriter Lorrie Morgan; and a popular singer from Broadway to Vegas and beyond, Bucky Heard of the new Righteous Brothers.

The grand prize includes a recording session, produced by Slim Jim Phantom, to record and master the winning song. Full competition rules and regulations are available on The Rockabilly Rumble Original Song Contest website.

The Rockabilly Artists Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring and preserving the legacy and lasting cultural influence of Rockabilly music; one of American music's most unique styles. The organization has plans for a Hall of Fame Museum to recognize the music makers and the personalities; those who pioneered the music and those who perpetuate the sound and culture today.

"Rockabilly has never lost its edge," Cole says. "We want to shine a well-deserved light on this great music and culture. It's fun and vibrant and just plain cool."