The Revivalists Kick Off Spooky Season With New Single, 'Zombie (Wild Coming Out)'

RIAA multi-Platinum certified rock band The Revivalists are celebrating the start of spooky season with their brand new single, “Zombie (Wild Coming Out),” available now via Concord Records.

“It’s a fun song that’s mechanism for change is hidden in its chorus,” says The Revivalists vocalist/guitarist David Shaw. “We’re all so attached to our phones, it’s becoming a massive issue. The only time we’re away from them is when we sleep. That’s when the wild comes out, in our dreams and imagination.”

“Zombie (Wild Coming Out)” heralds the upcoming arrival of an expanded Deluxe Edition of The Revivalists’ critically acclaimed 2023 album, Pour It Out Into The Night, due later this year. A life-affirming collection about living in the moment that offers both an unburdening and an appreciation for the here and now, the album marked The Revivalists’ fifth full-length studio recording and most self-guided release thus far, fueled by lessons in gratitude and realizations born of personal experience as band members became fathers for the first time, got married, and navigated the things that truly matter. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Rich Costey (Vampire Weekend, Foo Fighters, Death Cab for Cutie) with co-production from Shaw, guitarist Zack Feinberg, producer Gregg Wattenberg (Goo Goo Dolls, Train), and The Revivalists, Pour It Out Into The Night in many ways connects to the original seed of inspiration for the band’s name, showcasing their renowned musicianship and formidable songwriting of Shaw and Feinberg with a celebratory and resilient approach to rock ’n’ roll that refuses to let go.

Hailed by NPR as “filled with anthemic choruses and catchy melodies that, I assure you, get stuck in your head on the first listen,” Pour It Out Into The Night is highlighted by such fan favorites as the #1 Triple A/Top 3 Alternative hit “Kid,” and the rapturous “Good Old Days,” the latter joined by an additional version featuring The Head And The Heart streaming now on YouTube.

The Revivalists will continue to celebrate Pour It Out Into The Night with a wide range of top-billed festival dates and headline shows slated through mid-October. For complete details and ticket information, please see www.therevivalists.com/tour.

THE REVIVALISTS - TOUR 2024

SEPTEMBER

27 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling *

OCTOBER

4 – Gretna, LA – Gretna Fest *

11 – Charleston, SC – Riverfront Revival *

18 - St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre †

19 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Pig Jig *

* Festival Appearance

† w/ Special Guests Moon Taxi

