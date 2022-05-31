The Revivalists Announce 'Made In Muscle Shoals Vol. 2'

Chart-topping rock band The Revivalists have announced their Made In Muscle Shoals Vol. 2 live studio EP, out June 17th via Concord Records, alongside the release of a brand new live studio video for track "Otherside of Paradise (Made In Muscle Shoals)."

Watch as the band brings the song - the opening track from their last studio album Take Good Care - to life at FAME Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, as front man David Shaw's distinct, soulful vocals soar above the band's lush background harmonies. To pre-save Made In Muscle Shoals Vol. 2, press here.

"There's a purity, depth and innocence to this song that could only be captured in a place like FAME. I really love how this one came out. It speaks to a special place in us all and this version only deepens that connection," says front man David Shaw about "Otherside of Paradise (Made In Muscle Shoals)."

The band also recently released "You Said It All (Made In Muscle Shoals)" - PRESS HERE to watch the live studio video to experience the song's fresh approach informed by the aura of FAME. Stay tuned for upcoming videos for "Got Love (Made in Muscle Shoals)" and "Next To You (Made in Muscle Shoals)."

Made In Muscle Shoals Vol. 2 features brilliant re-imaginings of fan favorites from the band's last studio album Take Good Care, from stripped back moments that highlight gorgeous instrumentation and David Shaw's incredible voice, to new arrangements, to rock 'n' roll grit steeped in the many classic styles of American music that flowed through the creative wellspring of Muscle Shoals and now informs The Revivalists' signature sound. In addition to "Otherside of Paradise" and "You Said It All," Vol. 2 also includes Muscle Shoals versions of "Got Love," "Hate To Love You," "Future," and "Next To You." Tracklist below.

Vol. 2 is the follow up to The Revivalists' initial 2020 Made In Muscle Shoals release that included the band's breakout platinum crossover smash "Wish I Knew You", #1 Triple A and Top 5 Alternative hit "All My Friends," a cover of the Bee Gees' "To Love Somebody," and a mini-documentary directed by Jay Sansone/Human Being Media that gave the deepest insight yet into what makes the band tick against the backdrop of Muscle Shoals.

The Revivalists - who are renowned for their live firepower and soulful alt-rock anthems and have more than 540 million global streams - are working on brand new music and have been on the road for their 2022 tour.

On June 10, the acclaimed band will make their long-waited return to Red Rocks in Colorado for a sold-out headline show - their third consecutive sell-out at the storied venue. The show will be followed by several summer festival appearances including Peach Music Festival and Summerfest.

Continuing their philanthropic efforts, The Revivalists are also donating $1 from each ticket sold on their tour to organizations that they have hand-picked for Rev Causes - their philanthropic umbrella fund that supports the essential work of organizations dedicated to reviving and investing in our communities, our health, and our environment.

By donating a portion of ticket sales, through fan donations, and a variety of fundraising efforts, the band assists multiple national and local organizations in building a better future. Current organizations benefitting from Rev Causes include The National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, Kids Join The Fight, the New Orleans Mission, Communities in Schools (Gulf South), and the ACLU of Louisiana.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

June 9- Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

June 10- Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (sold out)

June 30 - July 3- Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

June 30- Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 8- Quebec City, QC @ Festival d'Ã©tÃ© de QuÃ©bec

July 9- Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 28- Sandpoint, ID @ The Festival at Sandpoint

July 30- Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

August 1- Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre Outdoor Concert Series

August 6- Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

August 20- Cockeysville, MD @ Hot August Music Festival

August 22- Nantucket, MA @ The Chicken Box

August 23- Nantucket, MA @ The Chicken Box

September 15- Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

September 17- Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

September 30- Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest