The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus To Live-Stream Final 2020 Show From The Whisky A Go Go

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus are set to support recently released 'The Emergency EP' with their only full band performance for the rest of 2020, live-streamed from the World Famous Whisky a Go Go on Friday, Oct. 2nd. Tickets to the 7 pm PST performance are available @ https://redjumpsuitapparatus.veeps.com/.

The band will be performing 'The Emergency EP' in it's entirety, followed by an interactive Q and A from viewers. The band will then conclude the evening with a 14th anniversary performance of their 'Don't Your Fake It' album, which includes the iconic track 'Face Down'.

Lead singer Ron Winter says: "After much planning on how to safely travel and meet up, we are just excited to see one another! We have not hung out since March, because 3 of us are full time parents. We also never had a chance to jam "The Emergency EP" as a full band because the last track was written and recorded in quarantine".

He continues "It's not just about the show, we needed this as people. Safety measures are in place and we have the green light from our families. Plus, we wanted to make this unique streaming event extra special for our fans, by playing the 'Don't Your Fake It' album to cap off the night. Let's get loud!"

The band is currently riding the successful launch of 'The Emergency EP' with standout single and video "Is This The Real World?' which has more than 525,000 cumulative streams in its first 3 weeks of release, along with 1.1 million views of the video. The band has previously released 2 singles from 'The Emergency EP': "Brace Yourself" - a song whose message has been embraced by First Responders worldwide (a portion of the profits are earmarked for charities that support Emergency Workers families). The song has amassed 1.7 million audio streams and more than 3.2 million video views on Youtube. The first release from earlier this year was "A Long Time Ago In A Galaxy Called LA".

Both songs received placement on curated playlists on all major streaming platforms. The band's catalog has achieved streaming numbers that few rock bands ever achieve: TRJA have more than 1.3 Billion audio streams of their songs, and more than 250 million views of their videos on Youtube. The band has released 5 full length albums: "Don't You Fake It" (2006), "Lonely Road" (2009), "Am I The Enemy" (2011), "4" (2014) and "The Awakening" (2018); 3 EPs and 21 singles.The band has kept their loyal following through constant touring, and have played countless headlining tours along with featured appearances at some of the biggest festivals in the world. These include the Vans Warped Tour, Rock on the Range, Inkcarceration, Bamboozle and SXSW in the U.S.; Soundwave in Australia, and Radstock & Slam Dunk festivals in the UK. The band plans to start touring again as soon as conditions permit.

