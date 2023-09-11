The Ramona Flower's Single 'Up All Night' Featuring Nile Rodgers Included in NBA 2K24

The single is to be included in the new NBA 2K24 game.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

The Ramona Flower's Single 'Up All Night' Featuring Nile Rodgers Included in NBA 2K24

The Ramona Flowers’ infectious and upbeat single Up All Night, featuring the legendary Nile Rodgers, is to be included in the new NBA 2K24 game, out on September 8.

Filled with tuneful melodies, Nile’s signature guitar sound and disco beats, Up All Night has become one of the group's most successful singles and their biggest streaming song ever, with over a million streams combined. The song charted at #25 in the top 40 New Music chart in the US, staying there for 4 weeks and had over 120 plays at alternative radio. Up All Night featured on last year’s 6-track EP, Gotta Get Home. 

The band said “We are so excited to have been included on the soundtrack for NBA 2K24. The game is an iconic title within the world of gaming and Esports and we’re proud to have been made a small part of the history of the franchise. It’s slightly surreal and more than a little humbling, having grown up listening to and discovering acts through this game and others like it. They’re acts that have gone on to influence our own music and be the soundtrack to our own lives. We’d just like to thank the team at NBA 2K24 for making it all happen.”

NBA 2K24 will be available to purchase on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam for PC and previous years releases have been a huge success with over 134 million copies sold.

NBA 2K24 is also available in four different versions, including Kobe Bryant Edition (Standard), WNBA Edition, Black Mamba Edition, and the 25th Anniversary Edition (not available in Belgium). Other artists who have been included in previous years releases include Drake, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow and Megan Thee Stallion. 

Known for their live performances, The Ramona Flowers have spent much of 2023 touring, including a sold out run of shows across the US and Europe with Circa Waves and a string of US dates supporting Barns Courtney.  The band will be returning stateside for another run of dates with Barns Courtney on his Supernatural Tour. The tour kicks off October 1 in Edmonton, AB and concludes in Albany, NY on October 14.  Tickets are available here and all dates 10/14 - Empire Live - Albany, NY.

The announcement of the feature follows on from what has been an exciting and busy year for the Bristol four-piece. Their latest EP, Hey You was released earlier this year and included singles, “Enter The Room” and title track “Hey You.” They also treated fans to an additional, stand alone single Nothing More To Worry About. The carefree, uplifting song has been used in the global ad campaign for the launch of the Dyson Zone headphones, Dyson’s first wearable purifier. 

The Ramona Flowers consists of Steve Bird (vocals), Sam Dyson (guitar), Dave Betts (keyboards/guitar) and Ed Gallimore (drums). 

Ramona Flowers tour w/ Barns Courtney

10/01 - Midway - Edmonton, AB

10/02 - Macewan Hall Concerts - Calgary, AB

10/03 - Louis’ Pub - Saskatoon, SK

10/05 - Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

10/06 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

10/07 - The Rave/ Eagles Club - Milwaukee, WI

10/09 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

10/10 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON

10/11 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QB

10/13 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

10/14 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

Tickets are available here.




