The Proclaimers Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Tickets on general sale from Friday 21st October.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Following on from their sold out 35-date tour of the UK, Scottish pop duo The Proclaimers announce they will be returning to Australia in early 2023 for a national tour. They kick off their tour in Perth on the 24th February 2023. Tickets on general sale from Friday 21st October here.

Tour Dates

Friday 24th February - Perth - Perth Concert Hall
Sunday 26th February - Darwin - Entertainment Centre
Tuesday 28th February - Cairns - Performing Arts Centre, Cairns
Thursday 2nd March - Brisbane - QPAC Concert Hall
Friday 3rd March - Gold Coast - Theatre 1, HOTA
Saturday 4th March - Sydney - State Theatre
Tuesday 7th March - Hobart - Odeon Theatre
Thursday 9th March - Melbourne - Athenaeum Theatre
Friday 10th March - Melbourne - Athenaeum Theatre
Saturday 11th March - Adelaide - tbc

"We're really glad to be heading back to Australia. A truly great nation with audiences who've been supporting us since we first toured the country in 1989" - Craig & Charlie Reid, The Proclaimers

Twins Craig and Charlie Reid and their superb four-piece band will perform all their big hits including 'I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)', 'I'm On My Way', 'Sunshine on Leith', 'Letter From America' and favourites from across their entire career including songs from new album Dentures Out. September 2022 saw The Proclaimers release their 12th studio album Dentures Out, recorded at the legendary Rockfield Studios in Wales with producer Dave Eringa. James Dean Bradfield from the Manic Street Preachers guests on two songs.

Kicking off a 14-month World tour with a main stage appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival in June, followed by a series of summer festivals and regional concerts, The Proclaimers have nearly sold out all 35 dates on their upcoming UK and Ireland tour between October and December.

Strikingly individual, twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid emerged 31 years ago with their debut album This Is The Story and Top 3 single 'Letter From America'. Since then, their enduring appeal across generations has, over the years, seen them enjoy huge success across the globe.

The Proclaimers have carved out a niche for themselves in the netherworld where pop, folk, new wave and punk collide. Their songs are timeless, capturing a gamut of human emotions, written with poignancy, emotional honesty, political fire and wit. Their songs feature at weddings, funerals and everything in-between.

Born in Leith in 1962, the brothers grew up in Edinburgh, Cornwall, and Auchtermuchty in Fife. At home, they listened to early rock n' roll and country greats such as Jerry Lee Lewis, Merle Haggard and Hank Williams. At school, they played in punk bands and formed The Proclaimers in 1983. With a fervent live following growing in Scotland, their first big break came in 1986 when they were invited to tour with The Housemartins.

In subsequent years, they have enjoyed Gold and Platinum singles and albums in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. They have even inspired a musical, the play and film Sunshine on Leith.


