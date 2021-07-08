The New Regime Shares Videos for 'Turning A Blind Eye' & 'Feel No Pain'

The New Regime, the innovative solo project of acclaimed songwriter/multi-instrumentalist and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame member Ilan Rubin, shares two live videos off the album HEART MIND BODY & SOUL (DELUXE EDITION) which was released this past fall by The Orchard. "Turning A Blind Eye" and "Feel No Pain," both directed by Matt Thompson, are both available now via YouTube. More videos in this series will be made available later this year.

"Turning A Blind Eye" and "Feel No Pain" showcase the more aggressive side of 'Heart Mind Body & Soul'" says Rubin adding, "both songs have an edge rooted in discontentment with riffs that were always fun to play live. I'm proud of the combination of heaviness and melody with harmony.

The youngest-ever living artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Ilan Rubin is one of modern rock's most in-demand musicians thanks to his longtime role as drummer in both Nine Inch Nails and Angels & Airwaves. Rubin began his tenure with Nine Inch Nails in 2009 and soon proved an invaluable member of the band, serving as drummer and multi-instrumentalist on multiple tours and studio recordings through the past decade. As if that weren't enough, in 2011 the San Diego native joined forces with Angels & Airwaves, collaborating with founder Tom DeLonge as co-writer, drummer, and multi-instrumentalist. Despite his busy schedule, Rubin somehow found time to continue his own extraordinary project, recording as The New Regime in the limited space between recording sessions and tours supporting Muse, The Killers, Alice In Chains, and The Used, to name but a few.

The New Regime's third full-length and new LP, HEART MIND BODY & SOUL was recorded in two epic sessions at El Paso, TX's world-famous Sonic Ranch, with all songs entirely written and performed by Rubin. Both sessions were co-produced, engineered, and mixed by Rubin's brother (and manager) Aaron Rubin. Highlights include such wildly anthemic tracks as "It's Gonna Be OK," "Turning A Blind Eye," "A Way To Feel Again," and the euphoric title track.

Photo Credit: Oliver Halfin