The New Pornographers Debut Video For 'Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile'

Critically acclaimed group The New Pornographers debut new video for "Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile" today. Watch it below! Of the video, director Mitchell deQuilettes

says, "I was really drawn towards the idea of an individual being sucked into a larger entity against their own will. And how we all need to become a part of the business system in order to survive. Carl said he wanted dancers and a strange tumbling sequence. This is our weirdo result."

"Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile" is the first single taken from the group's highly anticipated new album, In The Morse Code Of Brake Lights, due September 27 via the band's own Collected Work Records imprint in partnership with Concord Records. Brooklyn Veganclaims the "very catchy" track will "quickly get you excited to hear the rest," while Stereogumdubs it "candy-coated power-pop."

Frontman and songwriter A.C. Newman says, "There are so many songs like 'the something of love'-you know, there's 'The Book of Love,' 'The Freeway of Love'...Then I thought of 'falling down the stairs of your love,' and I thought, that kind of works. I think it has that element of how do you deal with the ideas of love and happiness in this world right now? When current events are stressful, that makes a stress on people's relationships, and you're trying to figure out how to be happy in this loving relationship in this world that seems ugly at every turn, which is not as easy as it seems. Of course, 'love' ultimately morphed into 'smile,' but I like the metaphor of love as something that you fall down."

The band is set to tour North America this fall in support of the new record, including dates atChicago's Vic Theatre, Washington, DC's 9:30 Club and New York's Brooklyn Steel. Tickets are available for purchase at thenewpornographers.com.

"I was about two-thirds of the way through the record when I began to notice that lyrically so much of it was pointing toward car songs," notes Newman. "The opening track is 'You'll Need a Backseat Driver,' and that was a metaphor that seemed to be running through other songs, too. Next to the love song, I feel like the car song is one of the most iconic kinds of songs in pop music, from Chuck Berry to the present. There was so much of that throughout it that I started thinking: 'Oh, no, there's too many references to cars on this record!' And then I thought, 'No, that's good-people might think it's a concept album.'"

The New Pornographers have released seven studio albums to date including their most recent,Whiteout Conditions. The first album released on their own imprint, Collected Works Records, in partnership with Concord Records, the album received widespread acclaim and was hailed as "rich with new wave synths and closely blended harmonies" by Pitchfork, while Rolling Stonepraised its "uplifting three to four minute indie-pop numbers, imbued with lush vocals."





Related Articles View More Music Stories