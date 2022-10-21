Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Mysterines Announce 'All These Things' EP

Oct. 21, 2022  

Continuing on from what has been the most successful and busiest year of their careers to date - The Mysterines have today released their 'All These Things EP' - a digital release including live recordings of 'All These Things', 'Dangerous' and 'Old Friends Die Hard' from their performance at London's Rough Trade East earlier this year, which saw the band celebrate the release of their critically acclaimed debut album 'Reeling'.

The band have also announced a new glow in the dark vinyl of 'Reeling', along with merch bundles, available from 4th November, pre-order here.

Building on their solid and formidable presence in the live arena, having already supported the likes of Muse, Bloc Party, AWOLNATION and Primal Scream at shows across Europe and in the U.S this year, The Mysterines recently announced their career defining support slots with alternative music icons Arctic Monkeys for their UK stadium tour in 2023. Tickets here.

The Mysterines are well and truly still riding high on the success of their debut album 'Reeling' which was released in March of this year via Fiction Records. They made their TV debut on Later with Jools Holland, performing 'Dangerous' alongside Florence and The Machine and Jamie T.

'Reeling' saw stellar reviews across the board on release - The Line of Best Fit's 8/10 review said The Mysterines "draw you in with their seething words...mountainous rock tones...and humoured musings on life's painful inevitabilities over thirteen glorious tracks", with DIY commenting "their knack for melody is one of their greatest strengths, particularly when combined with frontwoman Lia Metcalfe's husky tones".

NME declared 'Reeling' an "electrifying debut album" in their 4* review, comparing the powerful guitar ballad 'On The Run' to "a Celebrity Skin era Hole classic", meanwhile The Telegraph commented "The Mysterines' default setting is fast and furious garage punk-rock to which Metcalfe adds a goth grandeur with doomy lyrics and a quality of brazen glee at the rebellious posturing of songs with statement titles."

Listen to the new EP here:




