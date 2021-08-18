The Muslims Announce New Album & Share Track/Video 'Unity'

Durham, NC punk band The Muslims have announced their forthcoming album f These fin Fascists. The band's Epitaph Records debut is out digitally September 24 and on CD/Vinyl November 5.

Taking inspiration from classic punk and afropunk roots, they have successfully synthesized the "f you" energy of the oppressed into an ass-kicking, head-smashing, fascist-punching sonic experience. f These fin Fascists, is the ultimate sing-along anthem against all forms of oppression. It's the perfect balance of humor, tenderness and political rage, wrapped in affirmations for oppressed peoples. Musically, The Muslims continue to bring dynamic melodies to the foundation of classic punk riffs, sprinkled with out-of-this-world rhythmic outbursts. Lyrically, the band unapologetically uses music as a vessel to call out racism, the American political landscape, and white supremacy.

The band's leader and resident bad Muslim, Sheikh QADR, draws songwriting inspiration from trailblazing Black artists, such as Bobby Hackney Sr. (Death), Nina Simone, Jimi Hendrix, and Poly Styrene (X-Ray Spex), while drummer Ba7Ba7 and bassist Abu Shea blend their diverse musical backgrounds to drive a noisy-melodic truck into your face.

Today, the band share their new single "Unity," a song dedicated to activists fighting to make change and call out the hypocrisies in government policy. "Love is an action word that demands of us to speak up and fight, passionately, for the future we all deserve," proclaims vocalis QADR. "I'm so tired of their belligerent screams for 'UNITY,' corny dances and symbolic gestures. We don't want Harriet Tubman on a fin $20, we want reparations and no more racist police."

Photo Credit: Cristy C. Road