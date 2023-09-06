The Moss Release 'The Place That Makes Me Happy'

The Moss share “The Place That Makes Me Happy,” their first new music in seven months, to kick off a busy late summer and fall for the band. The new single is the follow-up to their breakthrough single “Insomnia,” which hit #13 at Alternative radio and registered over 15 million streams. The Hawaii-formed, Utah-based band will be hitting multiple festivals in addition to a full U.S. headline tour.

“The Place That Makes Me Happy” celebrates the band’s passion for the great outdoors, which can include everything from surfing to snowboarding to jumping into gorges – or simply just a quiet campfire dinner. Watch the band perform and take a rustic trip through the woods of Utah in the accompanying music video.

The Moss roll into their fall tour with a series of festival dates, including their next stop in Denver on September 8 for Endless Sunshine Festival, which also features Peach Pit and The Backseat Lovers. The band makes its way to Atlanta for the September 16th Music Midtown festival, headlined by Billie Eilish and The 1975.

The first leg of the band’s U.S. headline tour will begin in mid-October, and it will feature a stop at Austin City Limits on Friday the 13th. The tour hits LA on October 20 at The Troubadour. The Eastern segment of the tour begins late November and includes a stop at The Bowery Ballroom in New York on December 2. See below for the full list of dates. Tickets and more info here: https://www.themossband.com/shows

The Moss were recently featured on Pandora’s 2023 Artists to Watch series. Watch them reveal their origin story in the video here.

The Moss – U.S. Tour Dates

September

8 – Denver, CO @ Endless Sunshine

16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

October

12 – Ok City, OK @ Resonant Head

13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

18 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress Plaza

19 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

21 – Anaheim, CA @ The Parish, House of Blues

26 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

November

29 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

December

1 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

2 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

5 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

6 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room

8 – Nashville, TN @ The End

About The Moss:

Originating on the shores of Oahu as teenage buddies, Tyke James (vocals/guitar) and Addison Sharp (guitar) traded in beaches for the Great Salt Lake joining forces with Willie Fowler (drums) Caiden Jackson (bass) to form The Moss. As the group’s principal songwriter, Tyke channels his own personal experiences and passions into The Moss’ radiant and deceptively sunny tunes—their unique version of organic indie rock draws from artists like Pinegrove and Kevin Morby for sonic inspiration.

Last January, the band released their Insomnia EP and the title track became a breakout single for The Moss after landing on Spotify’s Viral 50 playlist and reaching #13 on the Alternative radio chart. The band’s blazing touring success has landed them on a number of festivals over the past year including Bonnaroo, Summerfest and Life Is Beautiful.