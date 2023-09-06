The Moss Release 'The Place That Makes Me Happy'

The Hawaii-formed, Utah-based band will be hitting multiple festivals in addition to a full U.S. headline tour. 

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

The Moss Release 'The Place That Makes Me Happy'

The Moss share “The Place That Makes Me Happy,” their first new music in seven months, to kick off a busy late summer and fall for the band. The new single is the follow-up to their breakthrough single “Insomnia,” which hit #13 at Alternative radio and registered over 15 million streams. The Hawaii-formed, Utah-based band will be hitting multiple festivals in addition to a full U.S. headline tour. 

“The Place That Makes Me Happy” celebrates the band’s passion for the great outdoors, which can include everything from surfing to snowboarding to jumping into gorges – or simply just a quiet campfire dinner. Watch the band perform and take a rustic trip through the woods of Utah in the accompanying music video.

The Moss roll into their fall tour with a series of festival dates, including their next stop in Denver on September 8 for Endless Sunshine Festival, which also features Peach Pit and The Backseat Lovers. The band makes its way to Atlanta for the September 16th Music Midtown festival, headlined by Billie Eilish and The 1975.

The first leg of the band’s U.S. headline tour will begin in mid-October, and it will feature a stop at Austin City Limits on Friday the 13th. The tour hits LA on October 20 at The Troubadour. The Eastern segment of the tour begins late November and includes a stop at The Bowery Ballroom in New York on December 2. See below for the full list of dates. Tickets and more info here: https://www.themossband.com/shows

The Moss were recently featured on Pandora’s 2023 Artists to Watch series. Watch them reveal their origin story in the video here.

The Moss – U.S. Tour Dates

September

8 – Denver, CO @ Endless Sunshine

16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

October

12 – Ok City, OK @ Resonant Head

13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

18 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress Plaza

19 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

21 – Anaheim, CA @ The Parish, House of Blues

26 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

November

29 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

December

1 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

2 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

5 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

6 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room

8 – Nashville, TN @ The End

About The Moss:

Originating on the shores of Oahu as teenage buddies, Tyke James (vocals/guitar) and Addison Sharp (guitar) traded in beaches for the Great Salt Lake joining forces with Willie Fowler (drums) Caiden Jackson (bass) to form The Moss.  As the group’s principal songwriter, Tyke channels his own personal experiences and passions into The Moss’ radiant and deceptively sunny tunes—their unique version of organic indie rock draws from artists like Pinegrove and Kevin Morby for sonic inspiration. 

Last January, the band released their Insomnia EP and the title track became a breakout single for The Moss after landing on Spotify’s Viral 50 playlist and reaching #13 on the Alternative radio chart. The band’s blazing touring success has landed them on a number of festivals over the past year including Bonnaroo, Summerfest and Life Is Beautiful.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Moss Release The Place That Makes Me Happy Photo
The Moss Release 'The Place That Makes Me Happy'

The Moss share “The Place That Makes Me Happy,” their first new music in seven months, to kick off a busy late summer and fall for the band. The new single is the follow-up to their breakthrough single “Insomnia,” which hit #13 at Alternative radio and registered over 15 million streams. Watch the music video now!

2
New Wet Kojak Announce First Shows in Over 20 Years Photo
New Wet Kojak Announce First Shows in Over 20 Years

New Wet Kojak was formed in 1993 by guitarist/singer Scott McCloud and bassist Johnny Temple – both members of Girls Against Boys + Soulside - during a lost weekend in Amsterdam. They created an overtly seductive aesthetic on their albums – utilizing the saxophone, whispered vocals and reserved instrumentation.

3
Full Time Men Shares I Got Wheels (EP Version) Photo
Full Time Men Shares 'I Got Wheels (EP Version)'

In the mid-to-late '80s, Full Time Men was a part time venture of Fleshtone Keith Streng (guitar and lead vocals) that featured Gordon Spaeth (sax, harp), Robert Warren (bass, vocals), and Bill Milhizer (drums), all full time members of New York's Fleshtones, along with Rich Thomas (lead guitar, vocals) from LESR (Lower East Side Rockers).

4
VIDEO AGE Share New Single Better Than Ever Photo
VIDEO AGE Share New Single 'Better Than Ever'

Video Age have shared “Better Than Ever,” the second single off their new album Away From The Castle. Joined by touring members Nick Corson and Duncan Troast, Away From The Castle is a document of a band having fun and rediscovering their love for making music together, all while making their best songs to date.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus TracksOlivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy TurlingtonVideo: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington
Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'
California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
ALADDIN