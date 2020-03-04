The Milk Carton Kids Set West Coast Tour Dates With Haley Heynderickx

Grammy-nominated group The Milk Carton Kids are set to tour the West Coast this spring with Haley Heynderickx in celebration of The Only Ones, their critically acclaimed new record out now on the band's own Milk Carton Records imprint in partnership with Thirty Tigers (purchase the record HERE). Tickets are available for presale now and will be available to the general public beginning Friday, March 6 at themilkcartonkids.com. See below for a complete list of shows.

"This is going to be a good one," notes singer and guitarist Joey Ryan. "We and Hayley Heynderickx are coming to the West Coast this May. We'll be in clubs, theaters, bars, and churches. We'll each play a full set for you. You will cry, I would say, 70% for sure. Haley's songs are gorgeous and unique and personal. We'll be performing as a duo, so tell us what you want to hear and we'll do our best to re-learn it."

Founded in 2011, The Milk Carton Kids swiftly emerged as a major force in the American folk tradition, blending ethereal harmonies and intricate musicianship with a uniquely powerful brand of contemporary songcraft. 2013's ANTI-debut The Ash & Clay proved their national breakthrough, earning The Milk Carton Kids their first Grammy Award nomination for Best Folk Album. A second Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Performance followed in 2015 for the track "The City of Our Lady" from band's acclaimed third studio album, Monterey, and their most recent album, 2018's All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn't Do, was nominated for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

THE MILK CARTON KIDS & HALEY HEYNDERICKX LIVE

May 10 San Francisco, CA The Chapel May 11 San Francisco, CA The Chapel May 12 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater May 13 Portland, OR Revolution Hall May 14 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom May 16 Seattle, WA St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral May 19 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern May 20 Santa Barbara, CA Lobero Theatre May 21 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre

Photo credit: Daniel Mendoza





