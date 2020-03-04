The Milk Carton Kids Set West Coast Tour Dates With Haley Heynderickx

Article Pixel Mar. 4, 2020  
The Milk Carton Kids Set West Coast Tour Dates With Haley Heynderickx

Grammy-nominated group The Milk Carton Kids are set to tour the West Coast this spring with Haley Heynderickx in celebration of The Only Ones, their critically acclaimed new record out now on the band's own Milk Carton Records imprint in partnership with Thirty Tigers (purchase the record HERE). Tickets are available for presale now and will be available to the general public beginning Friday, March 6 at themilkcartonkids.com. See below for a complete list of shows.

"This is going to be a good one," notes singer and guitarist Joey Ryan. "We and Hayley Heynderickx are coming to the West Coast this May. We'll be in clubs, theaters, bars, and churches. We'll each play a full set for you. You will cry, I would say, 70% for sure. Haley's songs are gorgeous and unique and personal. We'll be performing as a duo, so tell us what you want to hear and we'll do our best to re-learn it."

Founded in 2011, The Milk Carton Kids swiftly emerged as a major force in the American folk tradition, blending ethereal harmonies and intricate musicianship with a uniquely powerful brand of contemporary songcraft. 2013's ANTI-debut The Ash & Clay proved their national breakthrough, earning The Milk Carton Kids their first Grammy Award nomination for Best Folk Album. A second Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Performance followed in 2015 for the track "The City of Our Lady" from band's acclaimed third studio album, Monterey, and their most recent album, 2018's All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn't Do, was nominated for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

THE MILK CARTON KIDS & HALEY HEYNDERICKX LIVE

May 10

San Francisco, CA

The Chapel

May 11

San Francisco, CA

The Chapel

May 12

Portland, OR

Aladdin Theater

May 13

Portland, OR

Revolution Hall

May 14

Vancouver, BC

Commodore Ballroom

May 16

Seattle, WA

St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral

May 19

Solana Beach, CA

Belly Up Tavern

May 20

Santa Barbara, CA

Lobero Theatre

May 21

Los Angeles, CA

El Rey Theatre

Photo credit: Daniel Mendoza



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • American Masters Presents UNLADYLIKE2020
  • Spaceflight Records and Mosaic Sound Collective Join Forces for 'SKYLAB 2020' Party
  • Ever Records Announce Kansas Smitty's THINGS HAPPENED HERE
  • Thin Lear Releases New Track 'Wooden Cave'