Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Midnight Release Single 'Heart Worth Breaking'

The Midnight Release Single 'Heart Worth Breaking'

Their new album will be released on September 9.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  

The Midnight release the romantic and moving ballad "Heart Worth Breaking" today. The new single tells a small-town love story of a young couple with their lives ahead of them and is the first ballad to be released from the band's forthcoming new LP Heroes - due out September 9th via Counter Records.

"Heart Worth Breaking" follows a series of rousing singles including the infectious "Brooklyn. Friday. Love.," the transcendent "Avalanche," the electrifying "Heartbeat," and the propulsive "Change Your Heart or Die" - exemplifying that the album's massive highs are matched with emotive ballads that offer evocative real-life vignettes. Spanning 13 tracks, Heroes is a striking patchwork of portraits-and it will all come together when it comes alive.

The Midnight was started by Southern-born, Atlanta based singer/songwriter Tyler Lyle and Denmark-born, LA based drummer and producer Tim McEwan. Throughout the new album the duo excels at creating memorable songs with massive synths and singalong choruses that immediately resonate.

Their expansion to a five-piece band with the addition of Lelia Broussard on bass, Royce Whittaker on guitar, and Justin Klunk on saxophone and synth has given the group the ability to realize their potential both on live and on record. Heroes was produced by The Midnight's own McEwan and was mixed by Ingmar Carlson (Tate McCrae, Disclosure, Carly Rae Jepsen).

Heroes is the band's fourth LP and the third in a trilogy of albums that started with 2018's Kids - which reached #1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Chart - and was followed by Monsters in 2020. Lyle breaks it down very simply, "...for me, Kids is self-knowledge, Monsters is self-love, and then Heroes is empathy."

You can hear this shift in the new songs which are more visceral and warmer and it's without a doubt that Heroes ushers in The Midnight's next era with some of their biggest and boldest songs yet. Out September 9th, pre-order/pre-save the Heroes LP HERE, and catch the band live this coming fall - confirmed dates below.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

9/21 @ Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, NV
9/23 @ Belly Up in Aspen, CO
9/24 @ Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO
9/25 @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT
9/26 @ The Knitting Factory in Boise, ID
9/28 @ The Paramount in Seattle, WA
9/29 @ Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR
10/1 @ Fox Theater in Oakland, CA
10/2 @ Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA
10/4 @ The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA
10/5 @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ
10/6 @ The Rialto in Tucson, AZ
10/7-10/9 @ Austin City Limits Fest Weekend 1 in Austin, TX
10/9 @ Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, OK
10/10 @ The Truman in Kansas City, MO
10/11 @ The Pageant in St. Louis, MO
10/13 @ Iron City in Birmingham, AL
10/14 @ The Civic Center in New Orleans, LA
10/14-10/16 @ Austin City Limits Fest Weekend 2 in Austin, TX




From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Disney+ Shares New Photos of Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo & More in PINOCCHIOPhotos: Disney+ Shares New Photos of Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo & More in PINOCCHIO
August 24, 2022

Disney has shared new photos from the upcoming live-action remake of “Pinocchio.” Check out photos of the film's stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Cynthia Erivo, and Luke Evans in action.
VIDEO: Disney+ Debuts New PINOCCHIO Live Action Trailer With Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans & MoreVIDEO: Disney+ Debuts New PINOCCHIO Live Action Trailer With Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans & More
August 24, 2022

The film stars Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, with Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans. In addition to the original film's songs, including “When You Wish Upon a Star” by Cynthia Erivo, the film features new music by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (“The Polar Express”). Watch the new video trailer now!
The Midnight Release Single 'Heart Worth Breaking'The Midnight Release Single 'Heart Worth Breaking'
August 24, 2022

The Midnight release the ballad “Heart Worth Breaking” today. The new single tells a small-town love story of a young couple with their lives ahead of them and is the first ballad to be released from the band’s new LP Heroes. It follows singles “Brooklyn. Friday. Love.,” “Avalanche,” “Heartbeat,” and “Change Your Heart or Die.”
PINKSHIFT Share New Anti-White Supremacy Single 'GET OUT'PINKSHIFT Share New Anti-White Supremacy Single 'GET OUT'
August 24, 2022

A fitting single from a vehemently unapologetic punk band whose songs rail against prejudice and oppression while also examining the human condition, “GET OUT” is a snarling and anthemic track that blends metal riffs with punk vocals, and the band has dedicated to the Supreme Court recently during live shows. Plus, check out tour dates!
Daisy The Great Share 'Aluminum'Daisy The Great Share 'Aluminum'
August 24, 2022

Daisy the Great share their hypnotic new single, “Aluminum,” available via S-Curve/Hollywood Records at all DSPs and streaming services. An official music video – directed by Zach Tavel (Band of Horses) – is streaming now via YouTube. “Aluminum” heralds the arrival of Daisy the Great’s eagerly awaited new album, ALL YOU NEED IS TIME.