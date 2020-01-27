The Mauskovic Dance Band Announce EP & North American Tour Dates

The Mauskovic Dance Band are coming to North America in what promises to be one of the most exciting and joyful tours this spring. Their live shows infuse no-wave dance punk, and Afro-Caribbean rhythms in what has been described as a "controlled explosion" of sound and emotions. If you need to dance, this is your night out. They are also announcing Shadance Hall EP, out February 29th on Dekmantel Records and sharing the first track off the album "2 Squeeze Dogs."

Since the release of their Down In The Basement EP on Soundway Records in early 2018, the band have found themselves on a hectic touring schedule including Glastonbury Festival and The Great Escape.

Entirely self-produced, the band has reiterated their favourite elements of the 70s and 80s legacy of the Afro-Latin psychedelic music of Colombia and Peru, interpreting it through the context of modern day Amsterdam. The output is a lo-fi No Wave groove all its own - rooted in a deep love of champeta, Palenque, psychedelic cumbia, chichi, classic afrobeat and picó soundsystem culture.

Track Listing:

Side A

1. Ventura Phase

2. Squeeze Dogs

3. Theorie Amerikaan

4. Controleer Jezelf

Side B Dubversions

1. Controleer Jezelf Rhythm Version

2. Theorie Amerikaan Space Dub

3. Squeeze Dogs Crunch Dub

4. Ventura Dub

Tour Dates:

3/4 - Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL

3/5 - The Garrison, Toronto, ON

3/6 - Third Man Records, Detroit, MI

3/7 - Queen Street Fare, Ottawa, ON

3/8 - Bar le Ritz, Montreal, QC

3/9 - New City Brewery, Easthampton, MA

3/10 - The Sultan Room, Brooklyn, NY

3/12 - Songbyrd, Washington, DC

3/13 - Kings, Raleigh, NC

3/14 - Food Court, Atlanta, GA

3/15 - Gasa Gasa, New Orleans, LA

3/17 - 3/22 - SXSW Festival, Austin, TX

3/23 - Sister Bar, Albuquerque, NM

3/24 - Hi-Dive, Denver, CO

3/25 - Metro, Salt Lake City, UT

3/26 - Treefort Music Festival, Boise, ID

3/27 - Treefort Music Festival, Boise, ID

3/28 - Fox Cabaret, Vancouver, BC

3/29- Upstairs Cabaret, Victoria, BC

3/30 - Sunset, Seattle, WA

3/31 - Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR

4/2 - Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

4/3 - Bootleg Theater, Los Angeles, CA

4/4 - Soda Bar, San Diego, CA

Photo Credit: David Barajas





