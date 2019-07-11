The Marcus King Band Family Reunion Expands Lineup

The Marcus King Band has just announced a fiery round of new performers for the third annual Family Reunion. Topping the bill for the expanded lineup are Colorado bluegrass pickers Yonder Mountain String Band, Charleston funk and dance players Doom Flamingo, multi-faceted performer Doyle Bramhall II, blues rockers Andy Frasco & The U.N., and more. The fresh artists will join previously confirmed performers Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band, Amanda Shires, Future Birds, Los Coast, and of course, festival namesake The Marcus King Band (2 sets) to round out the September 27+28, 2019 event. For a full list of performers, please see below or visit mkbfamilyreunion.com.



The impressive and diverse lineup for the two-day music and arts festival, held just outside of Asheville, NC at Pisgah Brewing Company, has been carefully selected by Marcus King himself. The "electrifying performer" (Rolling Stone) and young American songwriter curates every aspect of the event from personally organizing the family-jam collaborations, to hand selecting each vendor.



Marcus King began his year with critical acclaim for his band's third studio album, Carolina Confessions, and has continued to gain momentum with marquee festival appearances (like on Willie Nelson's 2019 Luck Reunion), premiere support slots (he's currently touring with Chris Stapleton), and numerous sell-out shows (including a recent three-night tour run at Brooklyn Bowl). This weekend, The Marcus King Band will head to their hometown of Greenville, SC to perform at the sold-out Hometown Throwdown, which will be livestreamed on Relix and Nugs.net. Marcus is showing no signs of stopping as he prepares for the return of his own branded festival this fall.



All early bird and VIP passes are now SOLD OUT, and a limited number of two-day general admission passes remain. Two-day general admission tickets are available for $101.50, and can be purchased through the mkb.lnk.to/familyreunion website. Be sure to grab one while you can!



The Marcus King Band Family Reunion 2019 Lineup



*Newly added artists



Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Marcus King Band (2 sets)

*Yonder Mountain String Band

Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band

Amanda Shires

*Doom Flamingo

*Doyle Bramhall II

*Andy Frasco & the U.N.

*Nigel Hall Band

Futurebirds

Los Coast

*The Shady Recruits

*Mimi Naja

Charley Overbey & The Broken Arrows

*J.B.0.T





