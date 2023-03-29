The Manic Boys And Girls Club Announce EP & Share Single 'We'll Be Fine'

Toronto, ON-based duo The Manic Boys And Girls Club announce their self-titled EP due out July 13. Alongside the announcement, the band shares a brand new taste of the project with single and video "We'll Be Fine" out everywhere now.

The track explores the process of forgiving oneself for past mistakes and wasted time and offers a much-needed sense of hope. Next month, the band will kick off a string of shows throughout the spring and summer, beginning in Toronto, ON at The Baby G on April 21. On July 13, the band will hold an exclusive stripped down EP release show at The Bitter End on July 13 with tickets on sale now via themanicboysandgirlsclub.com.

The rising Toronto duo, made up of siblings Bela and Fernando Ferreira, was born out of a desire to escape from the mundane, and instead, form a refuge for misfits. After being raised strict Catholics and shipped off to Portugal to live with their grandmother-a former nun-the siblings decided to run the other way, and refuse to become submissive and apathetic. Enter: The Manic Boys And Girls Club and their forthcoming self-titled EP.

Over five tracks, the duo blend alternative rock and indie pop to forge a path all their own, much like the trajectory of their own lives. Produced by Gavin Brown (Glorious Sons, Hoobastank, Metric, Billy Talent) and engineered by David Mohacsi, the band crafted a collection of five wide-ranging tracks where they experimented with varying sounds and styles like never before. It culminated in a hopeful body of work that rings true to themselves and how they were feeling the moment the music was created.

The result is a cathartic release of every emotion that has stirred within them since the band's inception. Fernando explains the current iteration of the band can be traced back to their roots. "It's basically the latest version of the same band we started in our parents' living room, so we've really just been on hiatus since elementary school."

Today, the musicians are proud to present the art that has grown up with them-art that allows them to tell their stories on their own terms. "It is a celebration of our imperfections. It's not about the perfect take, or sound, or musicianship. Just our stories told to whoever cares to listen. There was rarely more than three of us in the room when we were recording. No outside opinions. No collaborators. No outside influences."

Yet, there's a specific unifying quality about the music that holds universal emotions and experiences. "These five songs and their vulnerable transparency remind us we are all connected. As different as we all seem, we share the same common desires, frustrations, hopes, and flaws."

The band offers a new track today from the project, "We'll Be Fine." The song offers a sense of hope and encourages forgiveness for past mistakes and wasted time. Explaining how the song came about, Fernando explains, "We all live with the mistakes we've made. Maybe the tattoo you regret, the relationship you should have never been in, the words you should have said, what you should have not said, or maybe the time we've wasted."

He continues,"'We'll Be Fine' is about letting go of all of those things. I really believe that even when nothing around us makes sense, and as much of a mess as life may seem at times, for whatever reason, we are exactly where we are meant to be. There is a plan for us all."

The accompanying cinematic music video, directed by Ernie Vasquez, follows a man who decides to walk away from his mundane life in search of something greater. Unbound to a nine to five, he attempts to truly discover freedom and independence. Fernando says, "We wanted this video to illustrate the freedom of letting go of these things that haunt us as we grow."

Join The Manic Boys And Girls Club live for three dates across Ontario, Canada and one in Rhode Island this spring and summer. The band will begin a string of shows in Toronto, ON on April 21, then move to Kingston, ON on April 29. In May, they will return to Toronto and make their way to New York City on June 8 at Pianos and Providence, RI at Waterplace Park on June 10. The band will return to NYC's The Bitter End for an exclusive, stripped down EP release show on July 13 with tickets on sale now for all shows here.

"We'll Be Fine," the reassuring, brand new track by The Manic Boys And Girls Club, is out everywhere now along with its accompanying video. Don't miss the duo live across Ontario, Canada this spring and later, New York City on June 8 and Providence, RI on June 10. The exclusive, stripped down EP release show is at NYC's The Bitter End on July 13.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Anthony Manieri