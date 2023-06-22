The Magnetic Fields Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of '69 Love Songs' With Select Shows

The select run of dates will take place in Spring of 2024, with performances at MASS MoCA and in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of its release, the Magnetic Fields will perform 69 Love Songs—the 3-disc masterwork that marked a significant breakthrough for the American band—in its entirety over the course of 2 nights, for the first time in over two decades.

The select run of dates will take place in Spring of 2024, with performances at MASS MoCA and in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. For information on tickets visit houseoftomorrow.com.

The tour will feature all the players from the 1999 triple disc, including Claudia Gonson, John Woo, Sam Davol, Shirley Simms and composer Stephin Merritt, joined now by recent members Chris Ewen and Anthony Kaczynski. The Magnetic Fields will play the album as it was originally performed in the early 2000’s: in order over 2 nights.

Written and recorded entirely by Merritt, 69 Love Songs garnered universal acclaim, landing on best of year-end lists in Rolling Stone, The New York Times, SPIN, LA Times and The Washington Post, and received notable praise from Pitchfork, The Guardian, Stereogum and much, much more.

The Magnetic Fields are the brainchild of Merritt, who also releases albums as the 6ths, the Gothic Archies and Future Bible Heroes. With the Magnetic Fields, he has written, produced, and recorded twelve albums to date. He has composed original music and lyrics for three music theater pieces directed by Chen Shi-Zheng, and in 2008, mounted an Off-Broadway stage musical of Neil Gaiman’s Coraline, for which he won an Obie Award.

Merritt composed the score for the Academy Award–nominated film Pieces of April and for the independent film Eban and Charley. His song “The Book of Love” was performed by Peter Gabriel and appears in the film Shall We Dance. He has composed incidental music for the HarperCollins’ audio books of A Series of Unfortunate Events by Lemony Snicket and Neil Gaiman’s Coraline, and subsequently released an album Songs from A Series of Unfortunate Events. Over the last 2 years, the Magnetic Fields have been touring to support their 2020 release, Quickies, on Nonesuch records.

MAGNETIC FIELDS TOUR

March 22/23—MASS MoCA

April 3/4—New York, NY

April 5/6—New York, NY

April 19/20—Chicago, IL

April 23/24—Los Angeles, CA

April 26/27—San Francisco, CA



