The MLC Announces 'Black History-in-the-Making' Instagram Live Series

The Mechanical Licensing Collective is celebrating Black History Month with a special Instagram Live series showcasing a trio of African American music industry entrepreneurs who are currently innovating and effecting change that empowers music creators and rightsholders in the United States: Gebre Waddell (Founder and CEO of Sound Credits), Jarrett Hines (Founder and CEO of Music Tech Works) and Tiffany Red (Founder of The 100 Percenters).

The MLC's Black History-in-the-Making Instagram Live Series - hosted by Dae Bogan, The MLC's Head of Third-Party Partnerships - will take place on February 23 and 24 and feature

Waddell, Hines and Red sharing their stories and discussing their "history-in-the-making" projects:

The MLC's Black History-in-the-Making with Gebre Waddell

Wednesday, February 23

12 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. CT | 9 a.m. PT

The MLC's Black History-in-the-Making with Jarrett Hines

Wednesday, February 23

3 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. CT | 12 p.m. PT

The MLC's Black History-in-the-Making with Tiffany Red

Thursday, February 24

3 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. CT | 12 p.m. PT

The sessions will take place on The MLC's official Instagram account (@mlc_us) and no registration is required.