The Luka State Announces Additional US & UK Tour Dates

Working-class UK quartet The Luka State announced their first-ever national headlining tour of the US recently and today are announcing additional dates here and in the U.K.

Fresh from a storming set at 2000trees, The Luka State is excited to announce details of an intimate UK intimate tour this autumn. 'The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same' tour will see The Luka State preview next year's release of their eagerly anticipated second album with intimate, full-intensity shows in Liverpool, London, and Glasgow.

The U.S. leg will be kicking off September 13 at Mercury Lounge in NYC, the tour will cross the country hitting Detroit, Nashville, Chicago, Austin, and Denver, a four-show California run in October and new dates added in Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Atlanta and Chapel Hill. Tickets are on sale now and a complete list of tour dates can be found below.

Speaking on the upcoming tour, the band stated: "Touring all around North America is a dream come true to a working-class Northern band like us. Growing up we listened to a lot of American Rock'n'Roll and Punk so to get the opportunity to play in the same rooms that our childhood heroes did is crazy.

Really excited to take Micky James on the road with us too. The guy was brought up on The Beatles just like us as well so I'm sure we'll be jamming all the hits backstage after a few beers. America. Bring it on!"

The Luka State have been recording their forthcoming album with producers Dan Austin (Biffy Clyro, You Me At Six, Pixies) and the Grammy Award-winning Adrian Bushby (Foo Fighters, Muse, U2) at Liverpool's Motor Museum and EVE near Manchester.

As we've heard on the recent tracks "Bring Us Down" and "Oxygen Thief," the record will see The Luka State supercharging their sonic attack with a whirlwind of punk, alt-rock, and indie references points, together with lyrics that take a savage look at social issues, as well as the us-against-them stance of being a rock band ready to take on the world. It's a caustic cocktail in the lineage of current UK favorites IDLES, Kid Kapichi, and The Blinders.

The Luka State commented, "Making this record has felt like a rebirth of the band. We feel like we're able to channel our anxieties, our passions, our anger as well as our love for the life around us into our songs in a far more honest way than the first record.

The world's still a mess after the pandemic isn't it? So we didn't want our fans having to wait 7 months until the album comes out to hear the new songs. The album's not even got a name yet. I think we're going to call it 'The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same'. Not sure though.

We want to road test the new music with our die hard fans in the UK after our USA tour. London, Liverpool, Glasgow, we're coming for you. Grab your tickets quick, though, 'cause these venues are TINY!"

Featuring Conrad Ellis (vocals, guitar), Sam Bell (bass, vocals), Lewis Pusey (guitar), and Jake Barnabas (drums), The Luka State was formed in the small town of Winsford, location in the nether zone between Manchester and Liverpool. Their debut album 'Fall In Fall Out' earned support from Radio 1, 6 Music, Radio X, Absolute Radio, The Guardian, Kerrang! and Rolling Stone, but they're completely raising their game with their upcoming second record. Constantly growing and evolving, the band's self-proclaimed attitude is, "You're only as good as your last piece of work so you have to make this one the best yet."

Tickets for the UK dates, listed below, will go on sale at 10am this Friday, July 22nd and will be available here.

The Luka State UK Tour Dates

Oct 28 - Liverpool, UK - EBGBs

Oct 29 - London, UK - The Old Blue Last

Nov 12 - Glasgow, UK - Attic

In the meantime, The Luka State are ready to jump in the van and embark upon the adventure of a lifetime when they embark upon their debut North American headline tour in September.

The Luka State US Tour Dates

Sep 12 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

Sep 13 - Washington, DC - DC9

Sep 15 - Montreal, QC - Le Belmont

Sep 16 - Toronto, ONT - Adelaide Hall

Sep 17 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

Sep 19 - Detroit, MI - Pike Room at Crofoot

Sep 20 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

Sep 22 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

Sep 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

Sep 24 - Nashville, TN - The End

Sep 25 - St Louis. MO - Old Rock House

Sep 27 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

Sep 28 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada (NEW DATE)

Sep 29 - Wichita, KS - WAVE

Sep 30 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake Lounge

Oct 03 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

Oct 04 - Los Angeles, CA - Venice West

Oct 05 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

Oct 07 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House of Blues

Oct 08 - Phoenix, AZ - Pub Rock (NEW DATE)

Oct 11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Pony Boy (NEW DATE)

Oct 13 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (NEW DATE)

Oct 16 - Carrboro NC - Cat's Cradle (NEW DATE)