The Lovely Eggs Announce In-Store Appearances

It's a very busy time in Eggland right now. Since the release of their last album 'This Is Eggland' in 2017, The Lovely Eggs have sat back and watched the world mutate and slowly eat itself. However, rather than remaining frozen in despair, they have used their relentless analysis of a modern culture that is bringing the world to its knees and poured every bit of inspired anger, contempt and hysterical laughter into new album 'I am Moron'.

We got to hear the first results of their observations as 2020 lurched into life from its seasonal slumber, in the seething two-minute-and-fifty-seconds of rage in 'This Decision' and its accompanying mind-scrambling video, signaling the return of the Lancaster psych-punk duo. The single reached number #1 in both the physical and vinyl charts and was hammered by DJs at BBC 6 Musicincluding Iggy Pop, Marc Riley, Steve Lamacq, Chris Hawkins, Gideon Coe, Tom Robinson and John Kennedy at Radio X. Not a bad start to their year, at all.

While The Lovely Eggs have already announced their April tour, and it's selling out fast, they have also confirmed a string of special record shop in-store appearances, a surprise hometown free gig at a secret location, a new single 'Still Second Rate' to be released alongside the album, and have revealed the eye-gouging album artwork and full track-listing. See, we said there was a lot going on.

'Still Second Rate' will be available, as it should be, on limited edition snot green colored vinyl and backed by the non-album track 'Jam Wild Jam'.

'I am Moron' is their second album to be co-produced and mixed by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, MGMT, Tame Impala) and continues their journey through Eggland into the unknown, with artwork by genius artist and video director Casey Raymond, who has the unbridled talent to perfectly visualize The Lovely Eggs sound, spewing Eggland out in a swirling whirlpool of dayglo colours, melting faces and symbols.

Throughout their 13-year career, The Lovely Eggs have embraced isolation. Both metaphorically and geographically the married couple have chosen to shun the social conventions of normal life and dedicated their band and their life to the pursuit of what feels right.

Operating out of their hometown of Lancaster, The Lovely Eggs are lonely pioneers and self-confessed kings of idiocy. Working in an industry whose currency is money, success and nepotism, The Lovely Eggs want none of it. They call out everything fake and plastic about the music industry and demand you to re-evaluate on their terms.

'I Am Moron' was self recorded by the band in Lancaster ("The Twin Peaks of Northern England") between Lancaster Musicians Co-op and their home. During the recording, Lancaster Musicians Co-op was threatened with closure, so the band put their album on hold to fight the eviction.

While the band were writing the album, they became fascinated by the Mars One program- a global project which aims to establish a permanent human settlement on Mars. Applicants are offered a one-way ticket- never to see earth again. This fascinated Holly and David who drew parallels between this mission and their own isolation as a band.

Continuing the heaviness of 'This is Eggland'. 'I am Moron' brings more depth to their sound bringing with it a mix of heavy psych, pop and strangeness. Some songs flicker between an earthly realism and the otherworldly loneliness of a one-way space mission. While in contrast, 'Insect Repellent' launches a gonzo-style attack against the middle classes and Bearpit questions the essence of working-class freedom.

With no booking agent, manager, record label or publisher The Lovely Eggs are truly independent. And this isn't due to economics. This is by design. From day one. And support for them is snowballing. They are selling out bigger and bigger venues and more eggheads are joining them in their crusade against bulls.

Welcome to their world. This Is Eggland!

'I am Moron' track-listing:

1. Long Stem Carnations

2. You Can Go Now

3. This Decision

4. You've Got The Ball

5. Bear Pit

6. I Wanna

7. 24 Eyes

8. The Mothership

9. Insect Repellent

10. The Digital Hair

11. Still Second Rate

12. New Dawn

Catch The Lovely Eggs live in April at the following special in-store appearances and FREE ENTRY release gig in Lancaster at a secret location.

Fri April 3rd...

Piccadilly Records 12.30pm

HMV Lancaster 5pm

Sat April 4th...

HMV Blackpool 10.30am

Action Records, Preston 12.30pm

HMV Carlisle 4.30pm

Sunday April 5th...

Hometown FREE ENTRY "I am Moron" release show in Lancaster at a secret location!

Thursday April 9th...

RPM Newcastle 4pm

'I am Moron' UK dates as follows:

April 2020

Thur 9 The Cluny, Newcastle

Fri 10 The Brudenell Social Club, Leeds *SOLD OUT*

Sat 11 The Castle and Falcon, Birmingham

Sun 12 The Bullingdon, Oxford

Mon 13 The Fleece, Bristol

Tues 14 The Loft, Southampton

Wed 15 The Portland Arms, Cambridge *SOLD OUT*

Thur 16 Komedia, Brighton

Fri 17 The Garage, London

Sat 18 Gorilla, Manchester *SOLD OUT*

Friday 24 Network, Sheffield [New date added]

May 2020

Fri 1 The Mash House, Edinburgh

Sat 2 CCA, Glasgow

Thur 7 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast

Fri 8 The Workman's Club, Dublin

Sat 9 Dolan's, Limerick





