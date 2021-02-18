The Lounge Society Share New Track 'Cain's Heresy' and Announce Debut EP SILK FOR THE STARVING

Today The Lounge Society have shared new single "Cain's Heresy" and, furthermore, have announced the release of their debut EP, Silk For The Starving, that will see release on June 18th, 2021 via Speedy Wunderground. With just two singles under their belts, "Generation Game", the label's fastest selling 7", and "Burn The Heather" , and a raft of Ones To Watch accolades for 2021, there is much anticipation for what lies next for the band.

The video for "Cain's Heresy" was filmed at the iconic Hebden Bridge Trades Club, and is an homage to The Strokes' "The Modern Age" video, which incidentally turns 20 years old this month, and features a cameo from The Strokes' producer Gordon Raphael. Watch it below!

The band expands a little more on the song: "Cain's Heresy is a portrait of the world we're headed to - where consumers lie sedated while 'This Week's Hot Trend' and '101 Style Tips For Summer' are forced down their throats by gloved hands. It's our way of saying 'not on my watch'. Cain and Abel were brothers at war, and this song is our last stand in the war on culture which is being waged by corporations at the moment. Musically the song isn't designed to fu*k about - we could've filled it with 7th chords and synths and bleeps and bloops but we wanted it to be raw and honest, and we think it sounds all the better for it."

Almost one year ago "Generation Game" announced the band as artists shaping powerful narratives around a fast-fragmenting society. With the lyric "what will the US do?" they served up a painfully prescient prediction of American unrest. Follow-up single "Burn The Heather" made a left-hand turn for the more punk-funk, sneering at culture wars and the damaging impact of a class divide. New single "Cain's Heresy" shakes with the propulsion of a nimble rhythm section, full of bite and scorn, simultaneously swinging angrily at a negligent political class ("The death of four souls is less than a kick in the teeth, for them"), the threat of misinformation ("Poisonous ideals on the screen breed a vicious way of thinking, off the screen") and the noxious follow-the-leader march of celebrity culture ("They're Servants to fame"). The EP title "Silk For The Starving" in itself probes at a society that routinely neglects the needs of the have-nots.

The Lounge Society are: Cameron Davey (vocals/bass), Herbie May (guitar/bass), Hani Paskin-Hussain (guitar/bass) and Archie Dewis (drums).

Speedy Wunderground is Dan Carey, Alexis Smith & Pierre Hall.

Silk For The Starving track listing:

1 . Burn The Heather

2 . Television

3 . Cain's Heresy

4 . Valley Bottom Fever

