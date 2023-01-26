The Lone Bellow Share Stripped-Down Piano Version of 'Honey'

Fresh off the release of their critically acclaimed new album Love Songs for Losers (available everywhere via Dualtone Music Group), indie/folk force The Lone Bellow shared today a stunning stripped-down piano version of their single "Honey."

The song arrives as the band embarks on the second leg of their US headline tour in support of the new album, kicking off tonight in Houston followed by stops in Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles among many others.



"There was a moment at Roy Orbison's house when we were making Love Songs for Losers that stuck in my mind and reminded me why I love music," stated guitarist Brian Elmquist.

"Zach and our co-producer Jacob Sooter sat down at the grand piano in the tracking room and sang 'Honey' stripped-down and it was absolutely transcendent. A good song can translate to any language, on any instrument, in any configuration. I'm so glad we got to recreate that moment with this piano version of 'Honey.'"

Since its release last year, "Honey" has emerged as the newest fan favorite as well as their latest hit at radio, currently trending into the Top 20 at Triple A radio and sitting in the Top 5 on the Americana radio charts for over nine weeks straight. A synth-laced reflection on the more delicate aspects of enduring love, it's imbued with equal parts brutal honesty and heart-expanding wisdom.

Lead vocalist Zach Williams stated, "It came from thinking about how my wife doesn't like being called 'honey' or 'baby'-she thinks it's lazy, it always rubs her the wrong way. It turned into a song about sometimes wanting to go back to when we were first in love, when everything was crazy and exciting and we were right on the verge of ruining each other's lives at any second."

Their fifth full-length, Love Songs For Losers finds the beloved Nashville-by-way-of-Brooklyn trio striking out on their own for the first time and self-producing, a departure from their previous work with elite producers like Aaron Dessner (The National) and Dave Cobb.

They also stepped outside the familiar studio setting and recorded the album over the course of eight weeks at Roy Orbison's former home in Nashville. The result is the group's most expansive and eclectic body of work yet, an intimate meditation on the pain and joy and ineffable wonder of being human, at turns heartbreaking, irreverent, and sublimely transcendent.

Throughout their lifespan as a band, The Lone Bellow have cast an indelible spell with their finespun songs of hard truth and unexpected beauty, frequently delivered in hypnotic three-part harmony.

With Love Songs for Losers, they dreamt up a singular sound encompassing everything from arena-ready rock anthems to gorgeously sprawling Americana tunes. After sketching the album's 11 songs in a nearby church, the band holed up for eight weeks at Orbison's house on Old Hickory Lake along with longtime bassist Jason Pipkin and drummer Julian Dorio.

Co-produced by Elmquist and Jacob Sooter, Love Songs for Losers also finds singer/multi-instrumentalist Kanene Donehey Pipkin taking the reins as vocal producer, expertly harnessing the rarefied vocal magic they've continually brought to stages around the world. The triumph of completing their first self-produced album marks the start of a thrilling new chapter in the band's journey, newly emboldened to create without limits.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

01/26 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

01/27 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

01/28 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

01/29 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

01/31 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon

02/02 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

02/03 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

02/04 - Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center

02/05 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

02/08 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

02/09 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02/11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/14 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe's Alley

02/15 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ CPAC

02/16 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

02/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/03 - Steamboat Springs, CO @ WinterWonderGrass

03/31 - Olympic Valley, CA @ WinterWonderGrass Tahoe

Photo Credit: Eric Ryan Anderseon