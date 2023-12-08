The Living Tombstone's Sam Haft Drops 'Badder Times' Extended EP

Uh oh, the Bad Times just got Badder! Today, platinum-certified artist and songwriter Sam Haft unveils an extended version of his Bad Times EP, conveniently titled Badder Times! The revamped project features 3 live recordings and 2 eclectic remixes from producer/DJ Silva Hound and his very own band, The Living Tombstone.

Last week, Sam unveiled a stunning black-and-white live performance video for “Okay.” The live arrangement is a modern throwback to the vintage sounds and soul artists of the late ‘60s/early 70s, as well as their later blues-rock imitators like The Black Keys.

“Since the release of my debut EP Bad Times, the times have become significantly more bad. To reflect that, I've decided to release a deluxe version, twice as long, with three live arrangements and two remixes,” Haft explains.

“I had always wanted to put a couple of remixes together, especially from my music partner Yoav, but after performing Bad Times live at my release party in July, it started to make me actively furious that nobody would hear these versions of my songs, so I had to get them professionally recorded or else I'd regret it forever.”

Earlier this year, Sam released his debut solo project Bad Times to critical press acclaim from Rolling Stone, Entertainment Tonight, V Magazine, and more. The latter praised his track “Grow Up” feat. CG5 for its “catchy hook and addictive chorus.” CBS News' The Morning Wrap also concluded that listeners will have a “fun time with Bad Times” during Sam's debut television appearance in June.

Meanwhile, the excitement doesn't stop there! Haft and his music partner Yoav Landau have celebrated additional milestones as The Living Tombstone this year, too. In November, the band debuted at #15 on Billboard's Emerging Artists list, and their original song “Five Nights at Freddy's” debuted at #4 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs. The track, released nearly a decade ago, was featured in the Emma Tammi-directed film of the same name.

The Badder Times EP release comes on the heels of the long-awaited premiere date announcement for Hazbin Hotel, A24's forthcoming adult animated musical where Sam serves as writer/producer of the music, alongside Emmy-nominated music producer Andrew Underberg. The series premieres on January 19, 2024 on Prime Video, and you can listen to the first track from the soundtrack “Happy Day in Hell” HERE.

Perhaps Mixdown Magazine summed up Haft's accomplished year best by stating, “Sam Haft can really do it all.” Here's to less Badder Times in 2024!

More on Sam Haft:

Sam Haft is a platinum-certified artist/singer/songwriter best known for his band The Living Tombstone, which NME dubbed as “the Internet's biggest gaming band.” The Living Tombstone have over 25 billion global streams to their name and their original song “My Ordinary Life” is now RIAA-certified platinum.

On top of his musical involvements, Haft is also a voiceover artist in some cartoons and iconic anime properties, a writer-director whose shorts have been featured in AV Club amongst others, and the music co-writer/producer for A24's forthcoming adult cartoon musical, Hazbin Hotel, premiering on January 19, 2024 on Prime Video.

Photo credit: Sam Jonti